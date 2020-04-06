🟦 Bitcoin Swing King — Professional BTCUSD Swing Trading EA

Bitcoin Swing King is a fully automated swing-trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD.

It combines price-action candle structures with dynamic ATR-based volatility filters to deliver stable, long-term profitability while keeping drawdown under control.

Backtested from 2020 to 2025 with 100% history quality, the EA demonstrates high consistency, excellent risk control, and adaptability in both bull and bear Bitcoin cycles.

Perfect for traders seeking smooth equity growth, no martingale, and no grid.

✔ Dedicated for BTCUSD

✔ Works best on H1-D1 swing trading structure

swing trading structure ✔ No martingale, no grid, no averaging

✔ Fixed SL & TP with dynamic ATR filters

✔ Trailing Stop option included

option included ✔ Supports hedge accounts

✔ Simple and clean input settings

✔ Handles Bitcoin volatility efficiently

✔ Suitable for small and large accounts





(Taken directly from your report)

Profit Factor: 1.47

1.47 Recovery Factor: 8.49

8.49 Total Net Profit: 3,852,953.64

3,852,953.64 Gross Profit: 16,262,882

16,262,882 Gross Loss: –8,273,928

–8,273,928 Total Trades: 394

394 Deals Executed: 788

788 Modeling Quality: 100%

100% Max Balance Drawdown: 438,301 (21.11%)

438,301 (21.11%) Max Equity Drawdown: 453,796 (21.77%)

453,796 (21.77%) Expected Payoff: 9,779

9,779 Sharpe Ratio: 1.83

1.83 LR Correlation: 0.89

0.89 Largest Consecutive Profit: 689,066

689,066 Largest Consecutive Loss: –331,227





➤ Equity Curve

Smooth, stable upward movement with no critical drops – ideal for long-term investors.



