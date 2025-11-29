Gold 1 Minute Grid

5

Special Christmas and New Year promotion. Price only $30. Promotion valid until January 2nd, 2026.

Then it reverted to its original price of $99.99.

Grid 1 Minute EA – Professional Grid Trading for GOLD

Fully Automatic • Smart Lot Calculation • Low-Balance Protection Mode  Professional Trend-Following Grid with Smart Hedge & Dynamic Risk Control

LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346883
Grid 1 Minute EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD), operating on the 1-minute timeframe. The EA combines grid trading, trend filtering, smart basket take profit, and an adaptive hedge mechanism to achieve stable and controlled growth. All core parameters are calculated automatically, allowing traders to use the EA with minimal configuration while maintaining a strong focus on capital safety.

Main Trading Concept

The EA uses a trend-following grid strategy. Instead of blindly opening both buy and sell grids, it evaluates the dominant market direction using EMA-based trend filters on higher timeframes. Grid expansion is only allowed in the direction of the prevailing trend, significantly reducing the risk commonly associated with traditional grid systems.

One-Minute Precision

All trade execution logic runs on the M1 timeframe, enabling precise entries, fast reaction to price movements, and efficient recovery from short-term volatility. This makes the EA particularly suitable for GOLD, which often moves quickly and aggressively.

Smart Trend Filtering System

The EA applies multiple EMA-based filters to determine market conditions:

EMA200 on M15 defines the main operational level and filters out weak or sideways markets. EMA50 on M15 measures trend strength and prevents trading when momentum is too low. EMA50 on M1 is used for precise entry signals based on price crossing behavior.

If the market is detected as sideways or the EMA range is too narrow, the EA automatically pauses new grid expansion to protect the account.

Adaptive Grid with Dynamic Step

Grid spacing is not fixed. Instead, the EA calculates a dynamic grid step based on ATR volatility on the M5 timeframe. This allows the grid to automatically widen during high volatility and tighten during calmer market conditions.

A minimum and maximum step range is enforced to prevent both over-trading and excessive spacing. This adaptive behavior significantly improves performance compared to static grid systems.

Automatic Lot Size Calculation

No manual lot sizing is required. The EA calculates position size automatically based on account balance and account type.

Micro Accounts

Minimum recommended balance: 100 USD. Lot size increases by one minimum lot for every additional 100 USD in balance. This approach ensures extremely conservative exposure for small accounts.

Standard, Pro, Raw, and Cent Accounts

Minimum recommended balance: 200 USD. Lot size increases gradually as balance grows, with strict normalization to broker volume rules. Accounts below the recommended balance are automatically restricted to prevent excessive risk.

Smart Basket Take Profit

Instead of using individual take profits, the EA manages all open positions as a basket. When the combined floating profit of all grid, hedge, and scalp positions reaches the calculated basket target, all positions are closed simultaneously.

If the number of open positions increases beyond a defined threshold, the EA automatically reduces the required basket profit, allowing earlier exits and reducing prolonged drawdown.

Advanced Hedge Protection

An optional hedge system is built in to protect the account during adverse market conditions. When floating loss reaches a predefined monetary threshold and aligns with higher timeframe trend confirmation, the EA opens a hedge position with a dynamically calculated lot size.

Hedge lot size is capped to prevent over-hedging, and only one hedge position is allowed at a time. This mechanism is designed to slow down drawdown and help the basket recover more efficiently.

Mid-Range Scalping Logic

When the market becomes trapped between existing buy and sell grid extremes, the EA can open a single mid-range scalp trade. This logic aims to extract small profits from consolidation zones without increasing overall grid exposure.

Scalp trades are strictly limited in number and direction and are automatically closed once their profit contributes sufficiently to the basket target.

Trading Session Control

Trading is limited to defined UTC sessions to avoid low-liquidity periods. If the session ends while positions are still open, the EA will continue managing existing trades but will not open new ones until the next session begins.

A countdown timer and session status are displayed directly on the chart for full transparency.

High-Impact News Filter

The EA integrates with the MetaTrader economic calendar to detect high-impact news events. Trading is automatically blocked within a safety window before and after major news releases. If positions are already open, management continues, but no new trades are initiated.

Visual Chart Information Panel

A built-in on-chart control panel displays real-time information, including:

Current lot size and account mode. Number of active positions. Basket profit and basket take profit level. Hedge status and hedge trigger level. Trend direction on M15 and H4. Trading session status and news filter state.

All visual elements are optimized for clarity and can be disabled if preferred.

Account Compatibility

The EA supports both hedging and netting account types. On netting accounts, hedge functionality is automatically disabled, and the EA switches to a simplified position management logic to ensure compatibility.

Recommended Usage

Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD). Timeframe: M1. Account type: Hedging account preferred. Minimum balance: 100 USD (Micro) or 200 USD (Standard). VPS recommended for continuous operation.

Important Risk Notice

Grid trading involves risk and is not suitable for all traders. Although this EA includes multiple layers of risk control, hedge protection, and conservative lot sizing, no system can guarantee profits under all market conditions. Always test on a demo account before using real funds and only trade with capital you can afford to risk.

Отзывы 8
Tor Hzpk
34
Tor Hzpk 2025.12.22 14:19 
 

This is a reliable EA (Expert Advisor) that you can use with peace of mind. It's guaranteed not to lose, and it can resolve situations, recover capital from losing trades using its hedging system, and return to profit. The system gradually accumulates profits; while not huge, they are stable in the long run. If you're looking for a high-quality EA, this one is recommended. However, if you desire higher profits with controlled risk, there are two other professionally created EAs available from this developer. "Other EAs is Gold 1 Minute and Gold EMA Cross "

Ali Nasser
42
Ali Nasser 2025.12.18 16:38 
 

Thank you so much, developer, for this amazing bot! Since I started using it about two weeks ago, it has been nothing but profits – no single loss at all. Sure, the gains are small, but zero losses is absolutely incredible and gives me so much confidence. Great job on the latest update too – the middle-range scalping and better sideways management are working perfectly. Keep up the fantastic work! 🚀

Ted NO FX
1804
Ted NO FX 2025.12.10 15:26 
 

What can i say… Very impressive EA, safe grid ea with trend follow and some hedge. I have been running it for two days now, profits are good. I’m happy for this ea. Author Nguyen is very kind and answer me quickly everytime. Recommend it 100%!

Другие продукты этого автора
Gold 1 Minute
Nguyen Chung
4.94 (17)
Эксперты
GOLD 1 MINUTE – Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Speed. Precision. Safety. Special Christmas and New Year promotion. Price only $30. Promotion valid until January 2nd, 2026. EA Gold 1 Minute Grid:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724 Trade gold like a pro — fast, accurate, and consistent on the 1-minute chart. I. Overview EA Gold 1 Minute is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) using pure Price Action logic. Versio n 10.0 is the final stable release,
FREE
Gold EMA Cross
Nguyen Chung
Эксперты
Gold EMA Cross – Automated Trend Trading for GOLD Gold EMA Cross is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) , based on a multi-timeframe EMA Cross strategy combined with strict risk management . Just attach the EA to a GOLD chart and let the system analyze the market, open trades, and manage Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically. Core Trading Strategy EMA Cross on the Signal Timeframe Uses EMA Fast (21) and EMA Slow (55) to detect market momentum. BUY signal when EM
Ответ на отзыв