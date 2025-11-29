Gold 1 Minute Grid

5

Grid 1 Minute EA – Professional Grid Trading for GOLD

Fully Automatic • Smart Lot Calculation • Low-Balance Protection Mode  Professional Trend-Following Grid with Smart Hedge & Dynamic Risk Control

LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346883
Grid 1 Minute EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD), operating on the 1-minute timeframe. The EA combines grid trading, trend filtering, smart basket take profit, and an adaptive hedge mechanism to achieve stable and controlled growth. All core parameters are calculated automatically, allowing traders to use the EA with minimal configuration while maintaining a strong focus on capital safety.

Main Trading Concept

The EA uses a trend-following grid strategy. Instead of blindly opening both buy and sell grids, it evaluates the dominant market direction using EMA-based trend filters on higher timeframes. Grid expansion is only allowed in the direction of the prevailing trend, significantly reducing the risk commonly associated with traditional grid systems.

One-Minute Precision

All trade execution logic runs on the M1 timeframe, enabling precise entries, fast reaction to price movements, and efficient recovery from short-term volatility. This makes the EA particularly suitable for GOLD, which often moves quickly and aggressively.

Smart Trend Filtering System

The EA applies multiple EMA-based filters to determine market conditions:

EMA200 on M15 defines the main operational level and filters out weak or sideways markets. EMA50 on M15 measures trend strength and prevents trading when momentum is too low. EMA50 on M1 is used for precise entry signals based on price crossing behavior.

If the market is detected as sideways or the EMA range is too narrow, the EA automatically pauses new grid expansion to protect the account.

Adaptive Grid with Dynamic Step

Grid spacing is not fixed. Instead, the EA calculates a dynamic grid step based on ATR volatility on the M5 timeframe. This allows the grid to automatically widen during high volatility and tighten during calmer market conditions.

A minimum and maximum step range is enforced to prevent both over-trading and excessive spacing. This adaptive behavior significantly improves performance compared to static grid systems.

Automatic Lot Size Calculation

No manual lot sizing is required. The EA calculates position size automatically based on account balance and account type.

Micro Accounts

Minimum recommended balance: 100 USD. Lot size increases by one minimum lot for every additional 100 USD in balance. This approach ensures extremely conservative exposure for small accounts.

Standard, Pro, Raw, and Cent Accounts

Minimum recommended balance: 200 USD. Lot size increases gradually as balance grows, with strict normalization to broker volume rules. Accounts below the recommended balance are automatically restricted to prevent excessive risk.

Smart Basket Take Profit

Instead of using individual take profits, the EA manages all open positions as a basket. When the combined floating profit of all grid, hedge, and scalp positions reaches the calculated basket target, all positions are closed simultaneously.

If the number of open positions increases beyond a defined threshold, the EA automatically reduces the required basket profit, allowing earlier exits and reducing prolonged drawdown.

Advanced Hedge Protection

An optional hedge system is built in to protect the account during adverse market conditions. When floating loss reaches a predefined monetary threshold and aligns with higher timeframe trend confirmation, the EA opens a hedge position with a dynamically calculated lot size.

Hedge lot size is capped to prevent over-hedging, and only one hedge position is allowed at a time. This mechanism is designed to slow down drawdown and help the basket recover more efficiently.

Mid-Range Scalping Logic

When the market becomes trapped between existing buy and sell grid extremes, the EA can open a single mid-range scalp trade. This logic aims to extract small profits from consolidation zones without increasing overall grid exposure.

Scalp trades are strictly limited in number and direction and are automatically closed once their profit contributes sufficiently to the basket target.

High-Impact News Filter

The EA integrates with the MetaTrader economic calendar to detect high-impact news events. Trading is automatically blocked within a safety window before and after major news releases. If positions are already open, management continues, but no new trades are initiated.

Visual Chart Information Panel

A built-in on-chart control panel displays real-time information, including:

Current lot size and account mode. Number of active positions. Basket profit and basket take profit level. Hedge status and hedge trigger level. Trend direction on M15 and H4. Trading session status and news filter state.

All visual elements are optimized for clarity and can be disabled if preferred.

Account Compatibility

The EA supports both hedging and netting account types. On netting accounts, hedge functionality is automatically disabled, and the EA switches to a simplified position management logic to ensure compatibility.

Recommended Usage

Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD). Timeframe: M1. Account type: Hedging account preferred. Minimum balance: 100 USD (Micro) or 200 USD (Standard). VPS recommended for continuous operation.

Important Risk Notice

Grid trading involves risk and is not suitable for all traders. Although this EA includes multiple layers of risk control, hedge protection, and conservative lot sizing, no system can guarantee profits under all market conditions. Always test on a demo account before using real funds and only trade with capital you can afford to risk.

レビュー 9
Tor Hzpk
34
Tor Hzpk 2025.12.22 14:19 
 

This is a reliable EA (Expert Advisor) that you can use with peace of mind. It's guaranteed not to lose, and it can resolve situations, recover capital from losing trades using its hedging system, and return to profit. The system gradually accumulates profits; while not huge, they are stable in the long run. If you're looking for a high-quality EA, this one is recommended. However, if you desire higher profits with controlled risk, there are two other professionally created EAs available from this developer. "Other EAs is Gold 1 Minute and Gold EMA Cross "

Ali Nasser
42
Ali Nasser 2025.12.18 16:38 
 

Thank you so much, developer, for this amazing bot! Since I started using it about two weeks ago, it has been nothing but profits – no single loss at all. Sure, the gains are small, but zero losses is absolutely incredible and gives me so much confidence. Great job on the latest update too – the middle-range scalping and better sideways management are working perfectly. Keep up the fantastic work! 🚀

Ted NO FX
1805
Ted NO FX 2025.12.10 15:26 
 

What can i say… Very impressive EA, safe grid ea with trend follow and some hedge. I have been running it for two days now, profits are good. I’m happy for this ea. Author Nguyen is very kind and answer me quickly everytime. Recommend it 100%!

Victor_1967
35
Victor_1967 2025.12.26 05:42 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.26 05:52
Hi My friend,
That’s a very good question, and don’t worry — nothing is wrong with your EA 👍
Here is the clear explanation:
🎄 Holiday period (Christmas & New Year)
Right now we are in the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
During this time:
Many brokers reduce liquidity
Some brokers partially pause trading
Spreads become wider and price movement is irregular
Because of this, the market conditions are not ideal for safe grid trading.
🤖 Why the EA does not open trades
The EA is very selective and only opens trades when all conditions are met, such as:
Sufficient market liquidity
Valid price action structure
Trend and range filters
Trading session timing
During holidays, these conditions are often not met, so the EA correctly waits and does nothing.
👉 This is a safety feature, not a bug.
✅ What you should do
Keep the EA attached to XAUUSD M1
Make sure AutoTrading is ON
Do not force trades or change settings
Wait until normal market activity resumes (after the holidays)
Once the market returns to normal volume, the EA will start trading automatically.
📌 Important note
It is much better for the EA to:
wait and protect your account
than
trade blindly during bad market conditions
If you want, you can tell me:
Your broker
Account type (Standard / Cent)
Balance
I’ll double-check that everything is perfect for you.
Merry Christmas 🎄 and Happy New Year 🎆
Tor Hzpk
34
Tor Hzpk 2025.12.22 14:19 
 

This is a reliable EA (Expert Advisor) that you can use with peace of mind. It's guaranteed not to lose, and it can resolve situations, recover capital from losing trades using its hedging system, and return to profit. The system gradually accumulates profits; while not huge, they are stable in the long run. If you're looking for a high-quality EA, this one is recommended. However, if you desire higher profits with controlled risk, there are two other professionally created EAs available from this developer. "Other EAs is Gold 1 Minute and Gold EMA Cross "

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.22 15:19
Thank you very much for this thoughtful and detailed review! 🙏
I truly appreciate how clearly you described the EA’s strengths — especially its stability, recovery logic with hedging, and long-term profit accumulation approach. The goal of this EA is exactly what you mentioned: capital protection first, smart recovery during difficult market conditions, and steady growth over time rather than aggressive risk-taking. I’m glad this philosophy matches your experience. Thank you as well for recommending the EA and for your honest perspective regarding profit expectations. Your feedback is highly valuable and motivates me to keep improving the system further. Wishing you continued smooth and stable trading ahead! 🚀🙂
Ali Nasser
42
Ali Nasser 2025.12.18 16:38 
 

Thank you so much, developer, for this amazing bot! Since I started using it about two weeks ago, it has been nothing but profits – no single loss at all. Sure, the gains are small, but zero losses is absolutely incredible and gives me so much confidence. Great job on the latest update too – the middle-range scalping and better sideways management are working perfectly. Keep up the fantastic work! 🚀

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.18 16:41
Thank you very much for this fantastic and detailed feedback! 🙏
I’m truly happy to hear that you’ve been running the EA for about two weeks with consistent profits and no losses — even small, steady gains with controlled risk are exactly the goal. I’m especially glad that you noticed the improvements in the latest update. The middle-range scalping logic and better sideways-market management were designed precisely for this purpose, so your experience really confirms that direction. Your confidence and support mean a lot to me. I’ll keep working hard to improve the EA further.
Thank you again, and I wish you continued smooth and stable results ahead! 🚀🙂
Ted NO FX
1805
Ted NO FX 2025.12.10 15:26 
 

What can i say… Very impressive EA, safe grid ea with trend follow and some hedge. I have been running it for two days now, profits are good. I’m happy for this ea. Author Nguyen is very kind and answer me quickly everytime. Recommend it 100%!

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.10 15:54
Thank you so much for this amazing review! 🙏
I’m really glad to hear that the EA has impressed you and that the results over the past two days have been positive. The combination of safe grid, trend-following, and hedge logic is exactly what I aimed for, so your feedback means a lot to me. I truly appreciate your kind words about my support as well — I always do my best to respond quickly and help whenever needed. Thank you for the 100% recommendation! 🚀
Wishing you continued steady profits ahead!
Joan Rosario
242
Joan Rosario 2025.12.06 03:26 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.06 03:37
Thank you so much for your great review! 🙏
I’m really glad to hear that the concept, interface, and overall potential of the EA have made a strong first impression. Your excitement to test it on XAUUSD truly encourages me! I appreciate your support and the trust you’ve placed in my work.
I will continue improving the EA, and I look forward to hearing your updates as you test further. Wishing you excellent results ahead — thank you again! 🚀🙂
Gigasoft Yazılım
55
Gigasoft Yazılım 2025.12.05 17:40 
 

I bought this product. It's a reliable seller and strategist. There aren't any cent accounts among my broker account types. The spread is between 5 and 10, but I pay a commission. It's because it's a zero-trade account. However, I'll try opening a cent account with a different broker. The backtest results are quite positive and good. I hope the developer who developed the EA will develop it further, especially to make it work with standard accounts and small funds.

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.05 23:41
Thank you very much for your thoughtful and detailed feedback! 🙏
Your review is honest, practical, and extremely valuable — I truly appreciate it. I’m glad to hear that the backtest results were positive for you.
Regarding account types: yes, cent accounts usually provide the best conditions for grid trading, but I fully understand your situation with the zero-spread + commission account. Your feedback motivates me to continue improving the EA so that it can perform better on standard accounts, larger spreads, and even smaller funds. I’m committed to ongoing development, optimization, and features that will make the EA more flexible for all users. Thank you again for your trust and for taking the time to write such a genuine review. Wishing you great results ahead! 🚀🙂
hubergut
109
hubergut 2025.12.04 08:58 
 

very good support ! using the EA at the moment with a cent-account. Developer supports extremely good and integrates feedback in upcoming SW-Versions. About the EA performance I can give an update in a few weeks.

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.04 09:02
Thank you so much for this wonderful and honest feedback! 🙌
Even though your review is short, it is incredibly genuine — and that means a lot to me. I’m really happy to hear that the EA is running well on your cent account and that my support has been helpful for you. I always do my best to respond quickly and improve the EA based on real user feedback, so your words truly encourage me! I look forward to your performance update in the coming weeks.
Thanks again for your trust and support! 🚀😊
Uwe Rybacki
154
Uwe Rybacki 2025.12.04 08:27 
 

I also bought this EA and installed the real demo version and was genuinely surprised by the excellent results it produced. I can only say that you should definitely try this EA, especially since it's offered at a very low price, at least the first 20 EAs. I did it and don't regret it. Even if this EA were to cost $99, it would still be a great deal because the price-performance ratio is tremendous and justifies the $99 price tag. My sincere respect to the developer for this achievement. Thank you.

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.04 08:45
Thank you so much for your wonderful and detailed review!
I truly appreciate your trust and the time you took to share your experience.
I’m very happy to hear that the EA performed well for you, even on the real-demo environment.
Your feedback motivates me to keep improving the system and releasing even more stable updates.
You are absolutely right — the early-bird price is only to thank the first 20 users.
After that, the price will gradually move toward the real value of the EA.
If you ever have any questions, I’m always here to support you.
Thank you again for your trust! 🙏✨
Nikaketiye Gedara Anuruddha Lakmal Somapala
205
Nikaketiye Gedara Anuruddha Lakmal Somapala 2025.12.04 05:54 
 

Best EA "Gold 1 Minute Grid"i recomended this EA for buying and enjoying.“After such a long time, this is the only GOLD scalping EA bot I’ve found that truly delivers. Nothing else comes close to its performance in Gold trading.Big thanks to the author — this is truly high-quality work!”

Nguyen Chung
10980
開発者からの返信 Nguyen Chung 2025.12.04 06:00
Wow! Thank you so much for this incredible review! 🙏🔥
I’m truly happy to hear that Gold 1 Minute Grid is bringing you great results. Your words mean a lot — especially coming from a real trader who tested many systems before finding one that truly works.
This EA was built with stability, discipline, and long-term profitability in mind, and it’s amazing to see traders like you experiencing exactly that. Your success is the biggest motivation for me to keep improving and developing this project even further.
Thank you again, my friend!
Wishing you even bigger profits and steady growth ahead! 🚀📈
If you ever need help, I’m always here to support you.
レビューに返信