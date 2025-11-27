AtlasEA

ATLAS: Hybrid Asset Management Algorithm

Operational Warning and Risk Statement This software represents an advanced financial tool intended exclusively for operators fully aware of the inherent risks of currency markets. ATLAS is not designed for those seeking immediate economic rewards or those lacking the discipline to tolerate market volatility. We do not guarantee absolute success, as no algorithmic strategy can completely eliminate the risk of loss; however, the system is designed to defend capital and generate significant profits through an aggressive yet calculated logic. If you do not possess an adequate risk appetite, the use of this Expert Advisor is strongly discouraged.

Performance Analysis and Track Record The algorithm’s effectiveness has been validated through rigorous stress tests on historical data. From the year 2021 to 2025, the system demonstrated exceptional performance capabilities, recording annual capital growth of 400% on NZDJPY and 300% on USDCAD. The software architecture also guarantees solid and consistent performance on assets such as NZDCAD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, and GBPUSD, in addition to offering full operational compatibility with EURUSD. Although the system is technically capable of operating on Gold (XAUUSD), the author formally advises against its use on this asset due to extreme volatility, which could compromise the safety parameters of the recovery mechanism.

Operational Methodology and Architecture ATLAS stands out for a hybrid structure that overcomes the limitations of traditional grid systems. The market entry strategy is not disclosed in detail to protect intellectual property, but it is based on an adaptive logic capable of interpreting volatility and momentum conditions before exposing capital. A core element of safety is the native integration of an advanced News Alert and macroeconomic filtering system; this module constantly monitors the financial calendar to inhibit operations in proximity to high-impact events, protecting the investment from non-technical volatility spikes. The system completes position management through a sophisticated Equity Trailing Stop, designed to maximize profits during favorable trends and mitigate exposure during adverse phases.

Configuration and Value for Money It is strongly emphasized that the Expert Advisor settings are determinant for the final result. The capacity to generate profits is directly proportional to the correct configuration of risk parameters in relation to the available capital. ATLAS positions itself on the market with an extremely competitive price-to-quality ratio, offering technology that represents the state of the art in retail algorithmic trading. This software is dedicated to those who intend to approach automated trading with professionalism, accepting market challenges to pursue ambitious growth goals.

Performance Highlight ATLAS has demonstrated extraordinary performance capacity, historically recording—in the most favorable market scenarios—a growth from €10,000 to over €60,000. These figures highlight the tool's high potential. However, it is through effective and measured management, free from excess, that we can transform this power into solid results. With a disciplined approach and careful risk control, the objective is to achieve consistent and sustainable capital growth in the long term, successfully navigating different market phases.

xxxx After purchase: You will receive a detailed monthly volatility table via email. Use it to manage the bot strategically, adapting it to months of high and low market activity. xxxxx

Recommended Basic Settings Here are the recommended basic settings for the initial testing phase of the ATLAS Expert Advisor, optimized to verify the stability of the hybrid strategy:

  • Operational Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

  • Lot Management (Money Management): Set to LOT_RISK_PERCENT to adapt the size to the capital.

  • Initial Risk: 0.5% (Conservative parameter recommended for the first trade).

  • Martingale Multiplier: 1.5 (Aggressive but manageable recovery coefficient).

  • Order Limit: Max 12 orders open simultaneously.

  • Grid Type: GRID_DIST_FIXED (Fixed distance in points for a predictable structure).

  • Grid Distances (Points):

    • 2nd Order: 30 points

    • 3rd Order: 50 points

    • 4th Order: 80 points

    • 5th Order: 120 points

    • Subsequent orders: 150 points

  • Target Profit: TARGET_PERCENT_OF_BALANCE set to 2.0% of the balance.

  • Equity Trailing Stop: Active ( true ) with a retracement step of 0.2% to maximize running profits.

  • News Filter: Active ( true ), blocking operations 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after high-impact events.

  • Adaptive Logic: Active ( true ) to allow the bot to seek entries even in low volatility conditions if daily trades are scarce.


