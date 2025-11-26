AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor

AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor – Professional Edition v4.0

Universal Drawdown Monitor & Risk Controller for MetaTrader 5


AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is a utility designed to help traders stay within the drawdown rules of proprietary trading firms. It works alongside any Expert Advisor and on any MT5 account.


### Main Functions


- 14 ready-made configurations for popular prop firms  

  FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • RebelsFunding • FundedNext • GoatFunded • BlueGuardian • SurgeTrader • CityTradersImperium • Lux Trading • AquaFunded • InstantFunding • PipFarm • SmartPropTrader • XLTrade  

  A fully customizable mode is also available.


- Supports all common drawdown calculation methods  

  Static, trailing, and hybrid calculations • Daily and overall limits • Equity-based or balance-based monitoring (or mixed).


- Optional profit buffer and loss shield  

  Profit buffer increases the allowed drawdown as profits grow (used by some firms) • Loss shield can automatically close losing positions when floating loss reaches a set percentage of the daily limit while keeping winning positions open.


- Active risk controller  

  Communicates with other EAs via global variables:  

  Mode 0 – normal operation  

  Mode 1 – reduce new position volume by 50 %  

  Mode 2 – prevent new entries  

  Mode 9 – emergency stop with optional closure of all positions.


- Reset scheduler  

  Daily or weekly reset at any chosen server time.


- Symbol activity tracking  

  Displays current win/loss streaks and floating profit/loss per symbol and EA.


- On-chart information panel  

  Shows current daily and overall drawdown values, used percentage, active risk mode, time until next reset, and a list of the most active symbols.


- Alerts  

  Four warning levels (50 %, 66 %, 80 %, 95 %), popup messages, push notifications to mobile devices, and optional notification on each closed trade.


- Technical details  

  No external libraries, no repainting, works on any broker and any symbol.


AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is published as a Utility.  

Attach it to any chart, select the required firm preset or configure custom rules, and continue trading while the utility monitors compliance with drawdown limits.

Altri dall’autore
CombinedAlgo Gold EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3 Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box Magic. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification. This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M
Multi Smart Structure EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×. Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov
ICT Master EA Suite
Andrew Hahn
Experts
ICT Master Suite - Liquidity + OB + OTE + 6th Sense Adaptive EA Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. This EA implements my personal trading methodology - the filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Tested across multiple market conditions since 2023. 2-Year Backtest Performance - XAUUSD M10 (19 Nov 2023 - 24 Nov 2025 | 99% tick quality | $100,000 starting
LMA Pro EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
LMA EA – Logarithmic Moving Average Suite v2.2 About the Developer I have been actively trading the global financial markets since August 2009. My approach emphasizes disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical analysis. This EA represents the culmination of my experience developing algorithmic trading systems based on proven technical concepts. Core Methodology This EA uses a Logarithmic Moving Average signal generator that applies logarithmic weighting to price data
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione