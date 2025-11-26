AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor

AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor – Professional Edition v4.0

Universal Drawdown Monitor & Risk Controller for MetaTrader 5


AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is a utility designed to help traders stay within the drawdown rules of proprietary trading firms. It works alongside any Expert Advisor and on any MT5 account.


### Main Functions


- 14 ready-made configurations for popular prop firms  

  FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • RebelsFunding • FundedNext • GoatFunded • BlueGuardian • SurgeTrader • CityTradersImperium • Lux Trading • AquaFunded • InstantFunding • PipFarm • SmartPropTrader • XLTrade  

  A fully customizable mode is also available.


- Supports all common drawdown calculation methods  

  Static, trailing, and hybrid calculations • Daily and overall limits • Equity-based or balance-based monitoring (or mixed).


- Optional profit buffer and loss shield  

  Profit buffer increases the allowed drawdown as profits grow (used by some firms) • Loss shield can automatically close losing positions when floating loss reaches a set percentage of the daily limit while keeping winning positions open.


- Active risk controller  

  Communicates with other EAs via global variables:  

  Mode 0 – normal operation  

  Mode 1 – reduce new position volume by 50 %  

  Mode 2 – prevent new entries  

  Mode 9 – emergency stop with optional closure of all positions.


- Reset scheduler  

  Daily or weekly reset at any chosen server time.


- Symbol activity tracking  

  Displays current win/loss streaks and floating profit/loss per symbol and EA.


- On-chart information panel  

  Shows current daily and overall drawdown values, used percentage, active risk mode, time until next reset, and a list of the most active symbols.


- Alerts  

  Four warning levels (50 %, 66 %, 80 %, 95 %), popup messages, push notifications to mobile devices, and optional notification on each closed trade.


- Technical details  

  No external libraries, no repainting, works on any broker and any symbol.


AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is published as a Utility.  

Attach it to any chart, select the required firm preset or configure custom rules, and continue trading while the utility monitors compliance with drawdown limits.

