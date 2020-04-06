TopAI Trend Gold Trend EA for XAUUSD

TopAI Trend Gold EA — Official Product Description

Overview

TopAI Trend Gold EA is a simple and stable trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and other trending instruments.
It uses a clean EMA-based structure (Fast EMA vs Slow EMA) to detect clear upward or downward market trends and open trades accordingly.

This EA is created as an easy-to-use, lightweight version suitable for beginners, testers, and traders who prefer transparent rules.
No martingale, no grid, no risky position stacking — only clear trend entries.

Key Features

  • ✔ Trend-following entry using EMA cross logic

  • ✔ Works best on Gold (XAUUSD)

  • ✔ Can be used on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Metals)

  • ✔ One position at a time (safe & simple)

  • ✔ Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • ✔ Clean execution with minimal parameters

  • ✔ No martingale

  • ✔ No grid

  • ✔ No averaging

  • ✔ No dangerous recovery systems

This makes the EA ideal for:

  • New traders

  • Users testing strategies

  • Demonstrating trend logic

  • Running safe, simple setups

How It Works

  1. The EA continuously monitors two EMAs:

    • Fast EMA

    • Slow EMA

  2. When Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA → BUY

  3. When Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA → SELL

The EA opens only one trade at a time, ensuring full control of risk.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are set automatically based on user-defined points.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (best performance)

  • Timeframe: M15 / M30 / H1

  • Lot Size: 0.10 or higher based on account size

  • Stop Loss: 400–800 points

  • Take Profit: 600–1200 points

Inputs

  • LotSize – trade volume

  • FastEMA – fast moving average period

  • SlowEMA – slow moving average period

  • StopLossPoints – SL distance in points

  • TakeProfitPoints – TP distance in points

  • SlipPoints – max slippage

All parameters are simple and suitable for beginners.

Compatibility

This EA works on:

  • ✔ XAUUSD (recommended)

  • ✔ Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

  • ✔ Indices (NAS100, US30)

  • ✔ Metals (XAU, XAG)

  • ✔ Crypto symbols (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

Performance varies based on volatility — highest volatility instruments produce more signals.

Important Notes

  • This EA does not use machine learning or neural networks.

  • The name “TopAI” is a brand name only.

  • The logic is fully deterministic and transparent.

  • Always test in Strategy Tester before live use.

Conclusion

TopAI Trend Gold EA is a clean, safe, trend-following tool created for traders who want simplicity, stability, and easy testing.
Perfect for new users, demo trading, and those learning trend systems.

If you want more advanced features like:

  • multi-timeframe confirmation

  • trailing stop

  • pullback entry

  • breakouts

  • smart filters

  • add-on logic

a full Pro version is available separately.


