GOLD xKiller
- Experts
- Osama Echchakery
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
GOLD xKiller is a precision Gold trading EA built on one powerful market truth: strong trends don’t reverse randomly.
By exploiting rare but high-probability streaks of 5+ consecutive daily candles in one direction, this strategy targets exhausted moves with exceptional historical performance on XAUUSD.
Simple logic. Extreme selectivity. Data-backed results that speak for themselves.Fully automatic adviser.
The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2015 to 2026 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers
- Do not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, No martingale,... just one trade
- Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use
XAUUSD 01.01.2020 - 01.01.2026 Backtest results :
|Consecutive daily candles in one direction
|
WINRATE
|5 same daily candles
|%58
|6 same daily candles
|%68
|7 same daily candles
|55%
|8 same daily candles
|80%
|9 same daily candles
|100%