Bitcoin Honey Badger
- Experts
- Premananth R
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Recommended EA Settings for Bitcoin Honey Badger
For BTCUSD (Main Strategy):
- Symbol: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: M5 (recommended) or M15
- Lot Size: 0.10 (adjust based on account size)
- Risk Percent: 1.0%
- ATR Multiplier: 2.0
- Max Positions: 4
- Pyramid Distance: 0.5
Installation Steps:
- Download and install MetaTrader 5
- Open a BTCUSD M5 chart
- Drag the Honey Badger EA onto the chart
- Enable AutoTrading in MT5
- Set lot size to 0.10 for BTCUSD
- Click OK — EA starts immediately
Risk Management:
- Minimum Deposit: $1000 (recommended for 0.10 lot)
- Leverage: 1:100 minimum
- Max Risk: 1% per trade
- Drawdown Protection: Built-in margin check
Broker Compatibility:
- Works with ANY broker (IC Markets, Pepperstone, FXCM, OANDA)
- Supports 2/3/5 digit brokers
- Any account currency (USD, EUR, GBP)
- Any GMT offset
Support:
- Installation Help: Premananth
- Strategy Questions: Message me directly
- Updates: Free lifetime updates
- Signals: Follow WT & ICM signals for performance
Why Choose Bitcoin Honey Badger?
- Proven Strategy: AI based Trading Rules (decades-tested)
- AI Enhanced: Fourier analysis + Bayesian meta-models
- Safe: No martingale, no grids, single-order only
- Transparent: Real-time model probability display
- Universal: Works on BTCUSD + all major FX pairs
Performance Expectations:
- Monthly Return: 15-20% (conservative)
- Drawdown: 10-20% max
- Win Rate: 45-55%
- Profit Factor: 1.5-2.0+
Start Trading Now! Attach to BTCUSD M5, enable AutoTrading, and watch the Bitcoin Honey Badger hunt profits 24/7. Questions? Message me — I'll help you get started immediately.