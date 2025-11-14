Breakeven CloseAll Control Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sebastian Oltean
- Sürüm: 1.12
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
A simple, fast, and reliable trade-management tool designed for manual traders.
This EA adds two movable on-chart buttons that let you instantly protect profits or close all open positions with a single click.
It also includes a fully automated Auto-Breakeven system.
⭐ Main Features
✔ 1. BREAKEVEN Button (Move SL to BE)
Instantly move the Stop-Loss of all open trades to breakeven, with a customizable offset in pips.
-
Works for BUY and SELL positions
-
Adjustable breakeven offset
-
Option to affect only the current chart symbol or all symbols
✔ 2. CLOSE ALL Button
Closes all open market positions with a single click.
-
Works for all symbols or current symbol only
-
Closes trades in the correct order to avoid broker errors
-
Displays success notifications
✔ 3. Auto-Breakeven System
Automatically moves SL to breakeven when a trade reaches a specified profit level.
You control:
-
Trigger profit (pips)
-
Offset from entry (pips)
-
Whether it applies only to the chart symbol or all trades
✔ 4. Movable Buttons
Both buttons are fully movable:
-
Use Ctrl + Click to select
-
Drag to any chart position
-
Buttons stay visible during chart scaling and timeframe switching
🧩 Inputs & Parameters
|Input
|Description
|BreakevenOffsetPips
|How far from entry the SL should be placed when moving to BE
|ApplyToAllSymbols
|TRUE = manage all trades, FALSE = chart symbol only
|AutoBreakevenEnabled
|Enables/disables automatic breakeven
|AutoBreakevenTriggerPips
|Profit level (pips) where auto BE activates
🎯 Who Is This EA For?
This tool is perfect for:
-
Manual traders
-
Price action traders
-
Scalpers
-
Day traders
-
News traders who need fast execution
-
Anyone who wants a clean and simple trade-management interface
It does not open trades — it only manages existing ones.
🚀 Advantages
-
Zero delay trade management
-
Very lightweight (negligible CPU usage)
-
No indicators required
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Broker-friendly (compatible with ECN, 5-digit, metals, indices, crypto, etc.)
📦 What You Get
-
Breakeven button
-
Close All button
-
Auto breakeven
-
Full manual control
-
Clean and fast UI
-
Bug-free, non-lagging operations
🔒 Safety Notes
-
The EA never opens trades by itself
-
Only modifies or closes trades when you click or when auto-BE triggers
-
All operations verify broker rules before executing
-
Works with 4/5-digit brokers