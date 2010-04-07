EA Close All MT4

EA Close All MT4


FEATURES
- Close ALL orders instantly
- Close by type: BUY or SELL only
- Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only
- Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS
- Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS
- Delete all PENDING orders
- Real-time P/L display
- Zero configuration needed

LIVE DASHBOARD
- Total positions counter
- BUY/SELL breakdown
- Individual P/L tracking
- Pending orders count
- Color-coded total P/L


HOW TO SETUP
1. Attach EA to any chart
2. Enable AutoTrading
3. Click buttons to close orders
4. Done!

Önerilen ürünler
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Yardımcı programlar
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Yardımcı programlar
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Yardımcı programlar
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Yardımcı programlar
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan Sinyal Kopyalayın (   Bot Token veya Yönetici İzinleri gerekmiyor  düz MT4'ünüze. Kullanıcıyı düşünerek tasarlanmış ve ihtiyacınız olan birçok özellik sunmaktadır Bu ürün, kullanımı kolay ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Telegram Sürümü Demo versiyonunu denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna bakın. Discord'tan MT4'e gönder
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
Yardımcı programlar
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Position Close Button MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unk
Open by Clik
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Yardımcı programlar
Open by Clik is a tool that allows you to open positions with two mouse clicks. The place of the click and the direction of clicking decide what position will be opened. Opening of positions is quick and intuitive. If the second click is above the first click, opened are positions Long. If the second click is belowe the first click, opened are positions Short. By clicking in the chart area, opened are Market Order (BUY and SELL). By clicking in the area in front of the chart, opened are Pendin
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
HungrySpiderMulti
Aleksandr Hudilainen
Yardımcı programlar
HungrySpiderMulti - is an easy-to-use multi-currency trading panel allowing you to trade 28 trading pairs in one window . The panel also allows you to use grid, and trailing stop. Using this panel trader will receive a push-notification about new events. Opening an order: Opening an order occurs in one click. Near the required currency pair, in the Open section, click on the Sell or Buy button. Grid: Near required pair, there is a Grid button. The button has two states, green - on, orange - off
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
Yardımcı programlar
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
Yardımcı programlar
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Yardımcı programlar
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Apex TPGrid
Carl Christian Nyberg
Yardımcı programlar
ApexTPGrid is a powerful Trade Management Utility designed to professionalize your grid and averaging strategies. Whether you trade manually or use other EAs, this utility takes control of your open "basket" of orders to manage them to a safe exit. The standout feature is the Swap-Aware Logic . We all know the pain of holding a grid for weeks, only to close at "breakeven" and realize negative swaps ate your capital. ApexTPGrid solves this by automatically calculating all accumulated costs (Swap
FREE
Trade Manager Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Forex portföyünüzün kontrolünü elinize alın. Nerede durduğunuzu, neyin işe yaradığını ve size neyin acı verdiğini anında görün! MT5 VERSİYONU BURADA MEVCUTTUR: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658 Trade Manager Dashboard, forex piyasasında sahip olduğunuz her pozisyonun şu anda nerede olduğunu bir bakışta size göstermek ve risk yönetimini ve para birimlerine maruz kalmayı daha kolay anlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Birden fazla pozisyon veya ticaret ızgarası ve sepet stratejileri ile kadem
JRFX Trade Manager
Jozsef Regenye
Yardımcı programlar
JRFX Trade Manager   This product is a must have tool for every trader even if you trade manually or follow any signal providers via Telegram. You can set maximum 10 Take Profit levels and also you can choose the lot size what you wish to close as partial close at any Take Profit levels. At Take Profit 1 the EA will move SL to BE + X pips which is specified by you. At the next Take Profit levels you can set where you want the EA to move your Stoploss. Settings Stoploss (Pips) TakeProfit1 - Tak
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
Yardımcı programlar
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Yardımcı programlar
Hiçbir abonenizin alım satım terminalinizden alım satım etkinliklerinizi kaçırmaması için bildirim göndermek için otomatik bir sistem. Hesabınızdaki herhangi bir alım satım işlemi hakkında Telegram habercisine bildirim gönderen bir yardımcı program. Yardımcı programı Telegram'da bir kanala bağlamak için adım adım talimatlar ->   HERE   / MT5 ->   HERE Avantajlar: Kolay kurulum ve ayrıntılı talimatlar, Ayarlanabilir ekran görüntüleri gönderme imkanı, Emoji kullanarak özelleştirilebilir bildirim m
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Yardımcı programlar
"Binary Lab Simulator", ticaret stratejilerini pratik yapmak ve doğrulamak için tasarlanmış bir araçtır. Bu araç, hafta sonları ve işlem saatleri dışında dahil olmak üzere 24 saat çalışır ve 30 saniye, 1 dakika ve 3 dakika gibi çeşitli vade sürelerini destekleyerek gerçek ticarete benzer bir ortam yaratır. Giriş sonuçlarını analiz etmek için harici araçlarla uyumludur. Birden fazla şablon kolayca kaydedilebilir, böylece çevrimiçi ortamdan simülatöre sorunsuz test yapılabilir. "Binary Lab Simulat
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Yardımcı programlar
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Yardımcı programlar
Title: Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4 - Advanced Risk Management & One-Click Trading Panel Automate your trading safety, lock in profits early, and manage risk with precision. The Guardian Forex Trade Manager combines a one-click trading panel with powerful defensive algorithms, including a Daily Loss Limit Circuit Breaker and Smart Profit Taking. Full Description: Take control of your trading destiny with the Guardian Forex Trade Manager . This utility is not just a trade assistant; it is y
MT4 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
Yardımcı programlar
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually.   Signal Provider Utility Pro   is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 4 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From   real-ti
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Yardımcı programlar
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir. The News Filter'ı satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşik ha
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts: Birden Fazla Piyasayı Takip Edin ve Hiçbir Önemli Sinyali Kaçırmayın Genel Bakış Custom Alerts , birden fazla enstrümanı tek bir yerden takip etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için dinamik bir çözümdür. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels ve IX Power gibi önde gelen araçlarımızdan gelen verileri entegre ederek, Custom Alerts sizi grafikler arasında geçiş yapmak zorunda kalmadan önemli piyasa gelişmeleri hakkında otomatik olarak bilgilendirir. Artık broker’ınızın sunduğu tüm varl
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Smart Keys Sniper Entry
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Yardımcı programlar
Bu 2'si 1 arada ticaret yöneticisi, mum kırılmaları ticareti için idealdir. Geri çekilmelere ek limit emirleri vererek ortalama bir ticarete mal olabilir. Bu, tüm pozisyonlarınızda en iyi fiyatı ve kazançlarınızda daha yüksek bir RR almanızı sağlar. Risk, en son kapatılan mum yüksekliğine göre hesaplanır. İşlem asistanı düğmeleri, manuel olarak verilen tüm siparişlerin yönetilmesine yardımcı olur. Herhangi bir giriş yöntemiyle kullanın; fiyat hareketi veya göstergeleri ve herhangi bir ticaret
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
Uzman Danışman   , MetaTrader 4   hesabınızda işlemleri ve pozisyonları tekrarlar   veya önceden belirlenmiş sayıda verir. Manuel olarak veya başka bir Uzman Danışman tarafından açılan tüm fırsatları kopyalar. Sinyalleri kopyalar ve sinyallerden gelen partiyi arttırır   ! Diğer EA'ların çoğunu artırır. Aşağıdaki işlevler desteklenir: kopyalanan işlemler için özel lot, Zarar Durdurma kopyalama, Kâr Al, takip eden durdurma kullanımı. MT5 sürümü Tam tanım +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur  
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
SAFETYLOCK , yatırımcıların mevcut açık pozisyonları için ters bir emir belirleyerek ani piyasa dönüşlerine karşı korunmalarını sağlar. Bir yatırımcı veya EA yeni bir pozisyon açtığında, SAFETYLOCK otomatik olarak bu pozisyona ters yönde bir bekleyen emir oluşturur. Pozisyon zarar etmeye başlarsa, bekleyen emir devreye girer ve pozisyonu kilitleyerek zararı sınırlamaya yardımcı olur. Bu EA, başlangıç pozisyonunu kapatma, takip eden durdurma (trailing stop) ile çalışarak kazançları maksimize etm
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Risk/Reward Tool, MetaTrader 4'te işlem planlama, görselleştirme ve gerçekleştirme şeklinizi devrim niteliğinde değiştirmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışmandır. İster hassas risk yönetimine değer veren isteğe bağlı bir trader olun, ister işlem kurulumlarını görsel olarak test etmesi gereken bir strateji geliştiricisi olun, bu araç zarif ve sezgisel bir arayüzde ihtiyacınız olan her şeyi sağlar. Temel pozisyon hesaplayıcılarından farklı olarak, Risk/Reward Tool görsel işlem
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.83 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA CloseALL MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
FEATURES: - One-Click Close All - Close Market Orders - Delete Pending Orders - Real-Time Performance - Multi-Symbol Support - Customizable Button - Works on MT5 PERFECT FOR: - Scalpers needing emergency exit - Day traders managing multiple positions - News traders requiring instant close - Account protection during high volatility - Quick portfolio liquidation TECHNICAL SPECS: - Batch processing algorithm - Optimized OrderSelect operations - IOC filling mode (MT5) - Adjustable slippage contr
FREE
Telegram Alerts MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Trading Report Pro Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports. This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day. Real-Time Trade Notifications Instant BUY / SELL order alerts Detailed order open and order close n
Copy MT4 And MT5 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 4 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 5 For MT5 support, purchase MT5 version separately MT5 Version Available Here:   Click to View MT5 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTIO
Copy MT5 MT4 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
THIS IS THE MT5 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 5 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 4 For MT4 support, purchase MT4 version separately MT4 Version Available Here: Click to View MT4 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTION
EA Close All MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
EA Close All MT5  FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close order
EA Telegram Alert MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
Key Features Complete Alert System - Order Notifications - TP/SL Alertst - Pending Orders - Margin Warnings Rich Trading Information - Real-time account balance and equity - Profit/Loss for each trade - Holding time calculation - Drawdown percentage (DD%) - Daily win rate statistics - Today's trades summary (Wins/Losses) Multi-Language Support Choose from 9 languages - English, Thai, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian Daily Reports - Automatic daily summary at yo
EA CloseAll MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
FEATURES: - One-Click Close All - Close Market Orders - Delete Pending Orders - Real-Time Performance - Multi-Symbol Support - Customizable Button - Works on MT5 PERFECT FOR: - Scalpers needing emergency exit - Day traders managing multiple positions - News traders requiring instant close - Account protection during high volatility - Quick portfolio liquidation TECHNICAL SPECS: - Batch processing algorithm - Optimized OrderSelect operations - IOC filling mode (MT5) - Adjustable slippage contr
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt