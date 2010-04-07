Loop Pending Trader EA

🔹 Introduction

Loop Pending Trader EA is a professional-grade order management tool for MetaTrader 4 that automates the placement of Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders in a structured “ladder” after every trade closure.

It is designed for traders who want precise control over scaling into positions, whether on Forex, Gold, or Bitcoin. With flexible spacing models, risk guardrails, and cycle tracking, this EA gives you the power of advanced order laddering with the safety of exposure management.

🔹 Key Features

  • Automatic pending order placement
    Each time a trade closes (manual or EA), a new pending order is generated.

  • Supports all instruments
    Works seamlessly on currencies, metals (XAU), and crypto (BTC) with pip conversion handled automatically.

  • Multiple spacing models

    • Fixed input spacing (in pips)

    • Dynamic spacing from the last trade’s price movement or profit

    • Place at closed trade’s Open or Close price

    • Optional Arithmetic or Geometric bumping (add $X or +Y% per cycle)

  • Three layers of exposure protection

    1. Count Caps → limit the number of pending orders per side

    2. Per-Side Lot Caps → limit total lot size on Buy or Sell side

    3. Net Lot Caps → symmetric or directional net exposure guard

  • Directional mode
    Choose to trade both sides, only BuyLimits, or only SellLimits.

  • Cycle tracking & reset options

    • Per-symbol/per-side cycle counting

    • Global Variable persistence across sessions

    • Manual or auto reset options

  • Broker safety compliance
    Automatically adjusts prices to respect broker stop-level/freeze-level restrictions.

  • Custom alerts and visuals
    Optional chart labels and sound notifications for new pending orders.

🔹 Use Cases

  • Grid-style traders: build a non-linear ladder that adapts as price moves.

  • Hedgers: balance buy/sell exposure with net lot guard.

  • Crypto traders: scale entries safely on volatile assets like BTCUSD.

  • Gold scalpers: place new pendings based on closed profit distance.

🔹 Parameters Overview

  • EnableEA – master ON/OFF switch.

  • Mode – Both sides / Buys only / Sells only.

  • Custom lot size – fixed lots, or reuse last trade’s size.

  • Distance policy – choose from Inputs, Closed Price Delta, Closed Profit $, Place at Open, Place at Close.

  • Spacing model – Arithmetic or Geometric growth per cycle.

  • Bump model – Add fixed $/pips or percentage bump each cycle.

  • Exposure guard

    • MaxPendingBuys / MaxPendingSells (count caps)

    • MaxTotalLotsBuys / MaxTotalLotsSells (per-side lot caps)

    • MaxNetLots or directional MaxNetLongBias / MaxNetShortBias (net caps)

  • Cycle scope – Per symbol/side or per base ticket chain.

  • Alerts & visuals – Enable/disable chart labels and sounds.

🔹 Advantages

  • Prevents uncontrolled exposure growth by enforcing lot and cycle caps.

  • Works on all MT4 brokers and symbols, regardless of decimals.

  • Highly configurable — adapt it to scalping, grid trading, or swing strategies.

  • Light on resources, tested on metals, forex majors, and BTC.

🔹 Recommendations

  • Run on H1 or above (works on any timeframe since it’s event-driven).

  • Test different spacing models to suit the instrument’s volatility.

  • For crypto: start with MaxPendingBuys=1, MaxPendingSells=1, MaxNetLots=0.10 to stay conservative.

  • Always forward-test on a demo before applying to a live account.

🔹 Summary

Loop Pending Trader EA combines the power of automatic order laddering with the discipline of exposure limits. Whether you trade forex, gold, or crypto, this tool helps you scale in safely, cycle after cycle, with full transparency and control.

📥 Download today and put your pending orders on autopilot — the professional way.


