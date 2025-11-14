Breakeven CloseAll Control Panel

📌 Breakeven & Close-All Control Panel (MT4 Expert Advisor)

A simple, fast, and reliable trade-management tool designed for manual traders.
This EA adds two movable on-chart buttons that let you instantly protect profits or close all open positions with a single click.
It also includes a fully automated Auto-Breakeven system.

Main Features

✔ 1. BREAKEVEN Button (Move SL to BE)

Instantly move the Stop-Loss of all open trades to breakeven, with a customizable offset in pips.

  • Works for BUY and SELL positions

  • Adjustable breakeven offset

  • Option to affect only the current chart symbol or all symbols

2. CLOSE ALL Button

Closes all open market positions with a single click.

  • Works for all symbols or current symbol only

  • Closes trades in the correct order to avoid broker errors

  • Displays success notifications

3. Auto-Breakeven System

Automatically moves SL to breakeven when a trade reaches a specified profit level.

You control:

  • Trigger profit (pips)

  • Offset from entry (pips)

  • Whether it applies only to the chart symbol or all trades

4. Movable Buttons

Both buttons are fully movable:

  • Use Ctrl + Click to select

  • Drag to any chart position

  • Buttons stay visible during chart scaling and timeframe switching

🧩 Inputs & Parameters

Input Description
BreakevenOffsetPips How far from entry the SL should be placed when moving to BE
ApplyToAllSymbols TRUE = manage all trades, FALSE = chart symbol only
AutoBreakevenEnabled Enables/disables automatic breakeven
AutoBreakevenTriggerPips Profit level (pips) where auto BE activates

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

This tool is perfect for:

  • Manual traders

  • Price action traders

  • Scalpers

  • Day traders

  • News traders who need fast execution

  • Anyone who wants a clean and simple trade-management interface

It does not open trades — it only manages existing ones.

🚀 Advantages

  • Zero delay trade management

  • Very lightweight (negligible CPU usage)

  • No indicators required

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Broker-friendly (compatible with ECN, 5-digit, metals, indices, crypto, etc.)

📦 What You Get

  • Breakeven button

  • Close All button

  • Auto breakeven

  • Full manual control

  • Clean and fast UI

  • Bug-free, non-lagging operations

🔒 Safety Notes

  • The EA never opens trades by itself

  • Only modifies or closes trades when you click or when auto-BE triggers

  • All operations verify broker rules before executing

  • Works with 4/5-digit brokers


