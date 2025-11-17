Breakeven CloseAll Manager

Breakeven + Close All Manager is a lightweight but powerful MT5 trade-management tool designed for manual traders who want fast, precise, and automated risk control.

This utility adds movable on-chart buttons for instantly moving positions to breakeven or closing all trades at once — plus a fully automated Auto Breakeven engine that protects profits without you needing to monitor the charts.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop-firm traders and anyone who needs fast execution with zero delay.

✔ Movable On-Chart Buttons (Drag & Drop)

Two clean, minimal buttons are added to your chart:

BREAKEVEN — instantly moves SL to BE ± your offset

CLOSE ALL — instantly closes all open trades

Buttons can be moved anywhere on the chart for your preferred workflow.

✔ Manual Breakeven

Move all trades to breakeven with a single click.

✔ Breakeven Offset (in pips)

Add extra buffer beyond the entry price (e.g., +2 pips to cover commissions/slippage).

✔ Auto Breakeven (Fully Automatic)

Automatically moves the SL to breakeven when price reaches a specified number of profit pips.

You trade — the EA protects your position automatically.

One-click emergency exit:

Close all BUY & SELL positions

Optional: Limit action to current chart symbol only

Instant execution using MT5’s fast CTrade engine

Ideal during news volatility or risk-off situations.

Choose between:

Current symbol only (recommended for pair-specific trading)

All symbols on the account (for portfolio or basket trading)

Breakeven Offset (pips)

Apply to all symbols?

Auto Breakeven ON/OFF

Auto Breakeven Profit Trigger (pips)

⚙️

Clear, simple, trader-friendly.

Unlike heavy trade managers, this utility is:

Lightweight and instant-executing

Easy to use

Beginner-friendly

Prop-firm safe

Designed to never interfere with your open positions unless instructed

Works perfectly for:

Scalping

Prop-firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, TFT…)

News trading

Swing trading

Basket trading

Manual discretionary trading

✔ MT5 (MetaTrader 5)

✔ Hedging mode

✔ All brokers

✔ All timeframes

✔ All asset types (FX, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Stocks)

Safe, clean, fully native MQL5 code.

This utility gives you:

Fast breakeven protection

Automatic breakeven execution

One-button close all

Clean, movable on-chart interface

Safe, stable, professional risk management

Powerful enough for pros — simple enough for beginners.

A must-have tool for every manual MT5 trader.