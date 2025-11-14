Breakeven CloseAll Control Panel

A simple, fast, and reliable trade-management tool designed for manual traders.

This EA adds two movable on-chart buttons that let you instantly protect profits or close all open positions with a single click.

It also includes a fully automated Auto-Breakeven system.

⭐ Main Features

✔ 1. BREAKEVEN Button (Move SL to BE)

Instantly move the Stop-Loss of all open trades to breakeven, with a customizable offset in pips.

Works for BUY and SELL positions

Adjustable breakeven offset

Option to affect only the current chart symbol or all symbols

✔ 2. CLOSE ALL Button

Closes all open market positions with a single click.

Works for all symbols or current symbol only

Closes trades in the correct order to avoid broker errors

Displays success notifications

✔ 3. Auto-Breakeven System

Automatically moves SL to breakeven when a trade reaches a specified profit level.

You control:

Trigger profit (pips)

Offset from entry (pips)

Whether it applies only to the chart symbol or all trades

✔ 4. Movable Buttons

Both buttons are fully movable:

Use Ctrl + Click to select

Drag to any chart position

Buttons stay visible during chart scaling and timeframe switching

🧩 Inputs & Parameters

Input Description BreakevenOffsetPips How far from entry the SL should be placed when moving to BE ApplyToAllSymbols TRUE = manage all trades, FALSE = chart symbol only AutoBreakevenEnabled Enables/disables automatic breakeven AutoBreakevenTriggerPips Profit level (pips) where auto BE activates

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

This tool is perfect for:

Manual traders

Price action traders

Scalpers

Day traders

News traders who need fast execution

Anyone who wants a clean and simple trade-management interface

It does not open trades — it only manages existing ones.

🚀 Advantages

Zero delay trade management

Very lightweight (negligible CPU usage)

No indicators required

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Broker-friendly (compatible with ECN, 5-digit, metals, indices, crypto, etc.)

📦 What You Get

Breakeven button

Close All button

Auto breakeven

Full manual control

Clean and fast UI

Bug-free, non-lagging operations

🔒 Safety Notes