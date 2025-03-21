AussiKiwi MT5

5

Aussi Kiwi MT5

trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s).

No AI algorithms are used, which generally provide no performance benefits anyway, but instead place an unnecessary burden on system resources (important for VPS operation).

MT4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138141

Experienced users can also adjust and/or optimize the settings for other currency pairs, such as EURUSD. The "Custom" mode is available for this purpose. Only in this mode are the indicators freely configurable.

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

        

Key Features:

Default Trading pairs:

Settings “Parameter Mode = Predefined”:

AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD. All together from one single Chart only (One Chart setup)

Other Trading pairs:

Settings “Parameter Mode = Custom”:

Single pair setup per Chart allows to utilize free parameter setting and optimization.

Chart Timeframe:

Doesn’t matter. Just set your preferred Timeframe. Also switching Timeframes around during operational doesn’t influence settings or trading results.

Onscreen Panel:

Displays important system- and trading-related information, Buy and Sell buttons to enter orders manually or enable/disable trading direction(s), button to close orders manually, button to enable/disable opening of new sessions after closing the currently running session, button to shows up the News Event Table.

News Event Filter:

Enable/disable displaying news table by clicking Panel’s “N”-button or pushing “N(n)” key. Enable/disable and setup trading pauses on important news events.

Money Management:

Selectable use of Fixed Lotsize or percentual risk setting on account’s available Balance, Equity or Margin. Set percentage will be split between the activated pairs. Example: 10% for 3 pairs results risk of 3.33% per pair.

Takeprofit:

Virtual trailing profit trailing and/or averaging virtual profit trailing over all currently profitable and loosing open orders.

Stoploss:

Automated calculated by ATR indicator or fixed value set if ATR is disabled.

Optional: Innovative management of recovery orders with dynamic drawdown reduction algorithm.

Independency:

Only takes care of its own orders and does not influence orders of other experts or outside the expert placed manual orders. 

 

Detailed Settings and Description to be found in the link below: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760725 


İncelemeler 2
Christian Jordan
508
Christian Jordan 2025.08.21 11:11 
 

Einer der besten Programierer hier auf MQL5. Der EA macht was er soll! Backtest passen zum echten Handel. Sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. 5 Sterne

Ocean
659
Ocean 2025.07.16 08:31 
 

great EA. it's been consistently profitable

Önerilen ürünler
ADX Cross Sell
Jorge Rodriguez Redondo
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Cross Sell - Precisión con lógica direccional y gestión dinámica avanzada   Versión actual: 6.63 ️ Autor: Jorge Rodríguez “Kium” ️ Compatible con: MetaTrader 5 ️ Tipo: Expert Advisor (EA) automático Estrategia: Tendencial con validación de momentum y filtros temporales Protección: Gestión dinámica de riesgos (SL/TP/BE)   Descripción general ADX Cross Buy es un Expert Advisor de tipo tendencial que busca oportunidades de compra sólidas mediante el cruce del indicador   ADX
Golden Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
GannMACDX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Uzman Danışmanlar
GANNMACD , MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, iki teknik analiz stratejisini birleştirir: MACD (Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama/Uzaklaşma) ve Gann Seviyeleri. Bu araç, alım ve satım koşullarını belirlemek için bu yöntemleri kullanır ve özelleştirilebilir ayarlara dayalı olarak işlemleri otomatik olarak gerçekleştirir. Ana Özellikler: MACD : MACD göstergesi, alım ve satım sinyalleri oluşturmak için kullanılır. Script, MACD ana hattını sinyal hattıyla karşılaştırarak
TomCat
Martin Slacka
Uzman Danışmanlar
STRATEGY DETAILS ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The strategy is based on multiple well balanced indicators which are optimalized on different market conditions, but this strategy is no miracle there are still periods of stagnation or slightly drops. Trades are open only few times per month usually(5-12 times) and trades are open more days. The strategy is more trend oriented. Indicators used: RSI+Comodity chanel inde
The Bitcoin EA
Anton Kondratev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin EA   Bu   bir       Açık Optimizasyon Parametrelerine ve   Gerçek Zamanlı Kurtarma Mekanizmasına Sahip Tam Otomatik Sistem. Only 4 Copies of 10 Left  for 345 $  Next Price 990 $  Bitcoin EA REHBERİ Sinyaller Komisyon İadesi Güncellemeler Benim Blogum Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    BTCUSD   M15 Her pozisyonun her zaman bir       Sabit SL       Ve       Tam İşlem Takip Mekanizmas
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Daily Gold Trader
Muhamad Haziq Bin Rosli
Uzman Danışmanlar
Daily Gold Trader Bot (M15 Bollinger Band Pullback Strategy) 1. Core Concept: This automated trading bot is designed to capitalize on the daily trend of gold (XAU/USD) by entering trades on short-term pullbacks within that trend. Instead of chasing price after a big move, it patiently waits for a counter-trend retracement to a key indicator—the Bollinger Bands—on the 15-minute (M15) chart to enter in the direction of the overarching daily bias. 2. Market Philosophy: The strategy is built on th
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Multi Currency EA , birçok döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş sağlam Ortalama Yön Endeksi (ADX) stratejilerini uygular. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), grid (ızgara) toparlanma, hedge (koruma) seçenekleri ve martingale stratejileri (varsayılan olarak devre dışı bırakılmıştır) dahil olmak üzere kapsamlı işlem yetenekleri sunar. Kesin giriş yöntemleri (kırılmalar, dönüşler, trend takibi) ve esnek çıkış kuralları (göstergelere, zamana veya kara dayalı) ile birlikte, düşük
LVL Break Out
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed. Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account. When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results. . Live signals . Suggested symbols
ForexGenerated
Bekim Bytyqi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The ForexGenerated Expert Advisor works based on short-term changes in the trend, creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. This achieves a very high probability of closing positions in profit. ForexGenerated is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for NZDUSD on M5. Cu
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
Advaced Trader MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
Adama MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ensu
Pro Arbitrage EA MT5
M Ardiansyah
1.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pro Arbitrage EA   trades based on Arbitrage Strategy. The strategy is like a scalping technology but on three cross currency pairs at the same time. Each trade basket involves three pairs (all open at the same time) and they will close at once when any desired profit reaches. The strategy has no SL technically because all opened currencies are hedged. SL can happen if high slippages on order execution on the broker side. So the strategy is one of the safest ones in the world. Using the EA : Us
Quantum5
Tian Yu Li
4.13 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%.  MT5 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: M15 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   this is why we spent many years on researchi
FREE
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Uzman Danışmanlar
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
DYJ Williams Percent Range MT5
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The  DYJ Williams Percent Range  is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and  Williams' Percent Range  indicators. The Indicator values ranging between -80% and -100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between -0% and -20% indicate that the market is overbought.  Input Parameters  WPR  settings InpSpread = 50 -- When the spread is greater than or equal to 50, the signal is ignor
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
Volatility Trend EA
Thabang Ismael Molefe
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA  follows the market trend and open orders to follow the trend, it closes when the market direction changes. It is best performing when the market is also trending and good with H1 and H4 TF. So far the best settings used currently om moving averages is 10EMA and 40EMA. No Stop Loss and Take Profit as the order gets closed as soon as the trend changes direction. Use Trail Stop to protect all your profits.
DAX WaveTimer
WaveTiming Management
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DAX WaveTimer:  PRICE PROMOTION! This almost - GIVE AWAY - price promotion is only LIMITED TIME. Buy now! New: WaveTiming is proud to present a fully automated DAX trading bot. Interesting additional feature: user-defined adjustable equity risk percentage. We don’t try to predict the market. Instead, DAX WaveTimer is built to respond effectively in both upward and downward trends. The core concept is clear and efficient. The intelligence of the carefully structured order sets with adaptive lo
Pure Directional SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way! Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditions, giving you complete control to shape the EA to your preferences. Discover the Power of Pure Directional SMA EA This Expert Advisor is built on the robust foundation of Simple Moving Averages (SMA), offering a customizable trend-following strategy that adapts to your
Daikoku MT5
Imamudin Alimuradov
Uzman Danışmanlar
İş sistemi, danışman trend!!! ertelenmiş siparişlerin düzenlenmesi ve düzenlenmesi ile zaman periyodunun fiyat ortalaması alınır.  Sistem, yıllarca gerçek bir hesapta ticaret yaptığım için kendini kanıtladı. Ve bu stratejiyi denemeniz için bir danışman yazdım!!! Promosyon fiyatı 15.03.2023'e kadar +50'den sonra 350 dolara kadar      Birden fazla döviz çiftindeki ayarları kullanmak isterseniz, EAAset dosyası.Tüm döviz çiftleri için ortak ayarlara sahip txt, yol boyunca Files klasörüne yerleştiril
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated, universal Expert Advisor, primarily for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It offers three trading strategies to choose from and is based on an indicator-driven price action algorithm. Gold Donkey MT5 also serves as an order management and rescue tool for losing positions in the market, opened manually or by other Experts. The three strategies are characterized by different trading activities, with the Night strategy being less active and placing only buy orders betwe
Visual Copy Client MT5
Daniela Elsner
Yardımcı programlar
Visual Copy Client MT5 The Visual Copy system is a trade copier for copying MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. It focuses on the essential functionality of copying trades and thus eliminates the need for complicated setup procedures. The most important functions can be intuitively configured visually via the on-screen panel, allowing them to be easily adapted to changing market and/or trading conditions. Many traders today trade with several, more or less profitable experts, none of w
Gain Collector MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Gain Collector MT5 manages the profits and losses of orders selected by combining orders with different magic numbers and/or symbols on one or more terminals with the same account number. The selection can be configured based on individual magic numbers and/or symbols, so that magic numbers and/or symbols not selected on the Settings page are ignored. But why does this make Gain Collector MT5 a particularly useful tool? For example, when multiple Expert Advisors are installed on one terminal an
FREE
Visual Copy Master MT5
Daniela Elsner
Yardımcı programlar
Visual Copy Master MT5 The Visual Copy System is a trade copier for copying trades from MT4/5 Master Expert to MT4/5 Client Expert. It focuses on the essential functionality of copying trades and thus eliminates the need for complicated setup procedures. The most important functions can be intuitively configured visually via the on-screen panel, allowing them to be easily adapted to changing market and/or trading conditions. Many traders today trade with several, more or less profitable experts
FREE
Filtrele:
Christian Jordan
508
Christian Jordan 2025.08.21 11:11 
 

Einer der besten Programierer hier auf MQL5. Der EA macht was er soll! Backtest passen zum echten Handel. Sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. 5 Sterne

Ocean
659
Ocean 2025.07.16 08:31 
 

great EA. it's been consistently profitable

İncelemeye yanıt