Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA

The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts, Support/Resistance bounces, RSI filters, and candlestick pattern confirmations.

Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown, this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed.

🚀 Key Features

  • Advanced Entry Logic
    ✔ SMC Liquidity Sweeps
    ✔ Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Candles
    ✔ RSI Oversold/Overbought Filters
    ✔ Support & Resistance Bounce Confirmation

  • Risk Management
    ✔ Adjustable % Risk per Trade
    ✔ Fixed or Dynamic Stop Loss/Take Profit
    ✔ High R:R ratios (up to 1:35)
    ✔ Trailing Stop with profit locking

  • Multi-Strategy Selection

    • Strategy 1: EA#1 preset – Fast scalping on M15

  • Automated Trade Management
    ✔ 24/5 auto-trading without manual intervention
    ✔ Trades only during market-active times (customizable)
    ✔ Automatic trailing stop & break-even moves

📊 Backtest Results Highlights

(Example – replace with your real results screenshots)

  • Profit Factor: 8.21

  • Total Trades: 110

  • Expected Payoff: $29.27

  • Max Drawdown: 5.59%

🖥 Supported Platforms

MetaTrader 5 Desktop (Windows / macOS)
VPS Hosting (Windows Server)
Mobile Monitoring via MetaTrader 5 App (iOS & Android)
Note: EAs cannot run directly on mobile; VPS or PC is required.

📦 What’s Included

  • Compiled .ex5 EA file (no source code for security)

  • Pre-optimized settings file for EA#1 and EA#2

  • Complete PDF user manual

  • VPS setup guide for 24/7 trading

  • Lifetime free updates

  • Customer support via MQL5 messages

⚙ How to Install

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Go to File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts.

  3. Paste the EA .ex5 file into the Experts folder.

  4. Restart MetaTrader 5.

  5. Drag the EA onto a Gold chart (M1 or M15 depending on strategy).

  6. Load the preset file or adjust inputs.

  7. Enable AutoTrading.

🌐 VPS Setup for 24/7 Trading

Why VPS?
Your EA must run constantly to catch trades. If your PC shuts down or loses internet, your EA stops. A VPS keeps it running 24/7.

How to Use MQL5 VPS (Simple Method):

  1. Attach EA to chart on your desktop MT5.

  2. Right-click your trading account in the Navigator panel.

  3. Select "Register a Virtual Server".

  4. Choose a VPS subscription and confirm.

  5. Synchronize your EA & settings to VPS.

  6. EA will run even if your PC is off.

External VPS Option:

  1. Rent from providers like ForexVPS, Contabo, Vultr, AWS.

  2. Connect via Remote Desktop from your PC.

  3. Install MT5 and your EA on the VPS.

  4. Keep MT5 running.

📱 Using on Mobile

  • Install MetaTrader 5 app from App Store/Google Play.

  • Log in with the same account your EA is running on VPS.

  • You can monitor open trades, close positions, or adjust lot sizes — but EA logic runs only on VPS/PC.

🔒 Protection & Licensing

  • File provided in .ex5 format (cannot be edited).

  • MQL5 Market encryption ensures EA only works on buyer’s account.

  • Optional account number lock for direct sales.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Igris FX Gold Sniper SMC EA 1
Happy Mashabela
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts , Support/Resistance bounces , RSI filters , and candlestick pattern confirmations . Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown , this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed. Key Features Advanced Entry Logic SMC Liquidity Sweeps Bullish/Bearish Engulfin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt