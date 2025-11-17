OB Scanner Indicator — Overview

OB Scanner is an enhanced Support & Resistance + Supply & Demand indicator designed to help traders identify where institutions and smart money are placing orders.

It scans the chart for:

🔵 1. Order Blocks (Improved Demand & Supply Zones)

Automatically detects Bullish Order Blocks (Demand)

Automatically detects Bearish Order Blocks (Supply)

Marks high-probability reversal zones

Filters out weak OBs with volume and break-of-structure (BOS) confirmation

🟢 2. Buyer & Seller Strength (Market Intent)

Shows what buyers and sellers are doing in real time:

Buyer Pressure

Seller Pressure

Delta Momentum

Aggressive Buy/Sell Imbalances

Absorption zones

Liquidity sweeps

🟥 3. Support & Resistance Auto-Zones

Combines OB + S/R:

Strong historical levels

Dynamic zones that adapt to volatility

Multi-timeframe S/R (optional)

🟧 4. Market Structure + Trend Confirmation

Helps traders see:

BOS (Break of Structure)

CHoCH (Change of Character)

Trend direction

Liquidity points

🟩 What the Indicator Helps You See

✔ Where big players (institutions) are placing orders

✔ Where price is likely to reverse, retest, or continue

✔ Who is in control: Buyers vs Sellers

✔ Perfect tool for:

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Breaker Blocks

Scalping & Swing

Gold, Forex, Crypto



