OB Scanner
- Indicatori
- Suriya Thammalungka
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
OB Scanner Indicator — Overview
OB Scanner is an enhanced Support & Resistance + Supply & Demand indicator designed to help traders identify where institutions and smart money are placing orders.
It scans the chart for:
🔵 1. Order Blocks (Improved Demand & Supply Zones)
-
Automatically detects Bullish Order Blocks (Demand)
-
Automatically detects Bearish Order Blocks (Supply)
-
Marks high-probability reversal zones
-
Filters out weak OBs with volume and break-of-structure (BOS) confirmation
🟢 2. Buyer & Seller Strength (Market Intent)
Shows what buyers and sellers are doing in real time:
-
Buyer Pressure
-
Seller Pressure
-
Delta Momentum
-
Aggressive Buy/Sell Imbalances
-
Absorption zones
-
Liquidity sweeps
🟥 3. Support & Resistance Auto-Zones
Combines OB + S/R:
-
Strong historical levels
-
Dynamic zones that adapt to volatility
-
Multi-timeframe S/R (optional)
🟧 4. Market Structure + Trend Confirmation
Helps traders see:
-
BOS (Break of Structure)
-
CHoCH (Change of Character)
-
Trend direction
-
Liquidity points
🟩 What the Indicator Helps You See
✔ Where big players (institutions) are placing orders
✔ Where price is likely to reverse, retest, or continue
✔ Who is in control: Buyers vs Sellers
✔ Perfect tool for:
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
-
Breaker Blocks
-
Scalping & Swing
-
Gold, Forex, Crypto