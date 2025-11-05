Aurum Vault EA is an advanced automated trading system based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure, liquidity zones, and order blocks to identify high-probability entries.

It is designed for both swing and scalping strategies, using multi–timeframe confirmation and adaptive risk control.

____

Compatible with all brokers supporting MT5 netting or hedging accounts.

Support

24/7 user support is available for installation guidance, optimization, and technical assistance.

Every user will receive professional help for any configuration or trading question at any time.





Please check the screenshots carefully to set all parameters correctly and ensure the EA works as intended.

