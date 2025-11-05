Aurum Vault
Aurum Vault EA
Aurum Vault EA is an advanced automated trading system based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure, liquidity zones, and order blocks to identify high-probability entries.
It is designed for both swing and scalping strategies, using multi–timeframe confirmation and adaptive risk control.
Key Features
Smart Money Concepts logic (Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps).
Integrated AI confirmation engine for trade validation. (deepseek + GPT-5)
Works in Swing or Scalping mode independently.
Multi–timeframe analysis (HTF/MTF/LTF).
Built-in risk management (daily loss limits, max consecutive losses).
Automatic spread and volatility filtering.
Compatible with all brokers supporting MT5 netting or hedging accounts.
Parameters
Select trading sessions (London, New York, Asian).
Adjustable stop-loss and take-profit levels.
Customizable risk per trade and drawdown protection.
Validation Mode for Market testing compatibility.
Recommended
Pairs: Major FX pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).
Timeframes: H1–D1 for Swing, M15–M30 for Scalping.
Minimum deposit: from $500 (recommended, not required).
VPS recommended for continuous operation.
Support
24/7 user support is available for installation guidance, optimization, and technical assistance.
Every user will receive professional help for any configuration or trading question at any time.