MA Ribbon PRO
- Göstergeler
- Imre Heli
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MA Ribbon PRO – Dynamic Trend Map with Real-Time Direction & Strength (MT4)
See the trend instantly!
MA Ribbon PRO shows live direction (Long / Short) and strength (Weak / Medium / Strong) with color-coded precision.
A compact info panel updates on every tick – fast, clear, and intuitive.
💎 Why traders love it
-
Real-Time Direction: Instantly displays Long / Short based on current price vs. the main MA.
-
Readable Momentum: “Strength” measures ribbon expansion or contraction over time.
-
Clean Visuals: 10-line ribbon with smooth color gradients and adaptive line widths.
-
Fast & Stable: Works on any timeframe, no large historical data required.
-
Zero Setup Hassle: Ready out of the box yet fully customizable.
⚙️ Key Settings
-
MA Method: SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA
-
Applied Price: Close / Open / High / Low / Median / Typical / Weighted
-
Main MA Period: 200 (default)
-
Step Between MAs: e.g. 10 – distance between each MA in the ribbon
-
Number of Lines: up to 10
-
Panel Colors: customizable background and text
-
Strength Lookback: number of bars used for comparison
-
Strength Tolerance: sensitivity in points
🎯 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to any chart.
-
Watch the panel – Long / Short direction updates in real time.
-
Use Strength to gauge trend momentum.
-
Observation tip: When the 200-EMA temporarily flips against the main trend and then returns within about 50 bars, it often precedes a strong continuation move in the trend’s original direction.
⚡ Performance & Safety
-
Runs on M1–D1 timeframes.
-
Lightweight, fast, and stable.
-
No DLLs, no external dependencies – Market-safe code.
-
#property strict , warning-free compilation.
Disclaimer:
This indicator is a decision-support tool; it does not guarantee profits. Always trade responsibly with proper risk management.