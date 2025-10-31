MA Ribbon PRO

MA Ribbon PRO – Dynamic Trend Map with Real-Time Direction & Strength (MT4)

See the trend instantly!
MA Ribbon PRO shows live direction (Long / Short) and strength (Weak / Medium / Strong) with color-coded precision.
A compact info panel updates on every tick – fast, clear, and intuitive.

💎 Why traders love it

  • Real-Time Direction: Instantly displays Long / Short based on current price vs. the main MA.

  • Readable Momentum: “Strength” measures ribbon expansion or contraction over time.

  • Clean Visuals: 10-line ribbon with smooth color gradients and adaptive line widths.

  • Fast & Stable: Works on any timeframe, no large historical data required.

  • Zero Setup Hassle: Ready out of the box yet fully customizable.

⚙️ Key Settings

  • MA Method: SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA

  • Applied Price: Close / Open / High / Low / Median / Typical / Weighted

  • Main MA Period: 200 (default)

  • Step Between MAs: e.g. 10 – distance between each MA in the ribbon

  • Number of Lines: up to 10

  • Panel Colors: customizable background and text

  • Strength Lookback: number of bars used for comparison

  • Strength Tolerance: sensitivity in points

🎯 How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart.

  2. Watch the panel – Long / Short direction updates in real time.

  3. Use Strength to gauge trend momentum.

  4. Observation tip: When the 200-EMA temporarily flips against the main trend and then returns within about 50 bars, it often precedes a strong continuation move in the trend’s original direction.

⚡ Performance & Safety

  • Runs on M1–D1 timeframes.

  • Lightweight, fast, and stable.

  • No DLLs, no external dependencies – Market-safe code.

  • #property strict , warning-free compilation.

Disclaimer:
This indicator is a decision-support tool; it does not guarantee profits. Always trade responsibly with proper risk management.


