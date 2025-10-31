MA Ribbon PRO – Dynamic Trend Map with Real-Time Direction & Strength (MT4)

See the trend instantly!

MA Ribbon PRO shows live direction (Long / Short) and strength (Weak / Medium / Strong) with color-coded precision.

A compact info panel updates on every tick – fast, clear, and intuitive.

💎 Why traders love it

Real-Time Direction: Instantly displays Long / Short based on current price vs. the main MA.

Readable Momentum: “Strength” measures ribbon expansion or contraction over time.

Clean Visuals: 10-line ribbon with smooth color gradients and adaptive line widths.

Fast & Stable: Works on any timeframe, no large historical data required.

Zero Setup Hassle: Ready out of the box yet fully customizable.

⚙️ Key Settings

MA Method: SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA

Applied Price: Close / Open / High / Low / Median / Typical / Weighted

Main MA Period: 200 (default)

Step Between MAs: e.g. 10 – distance between each MA in the ribbon

Number of Lines: up to 10

Panel Colors: customizable background and text

Strength Lookback: number of bars used for comparison

Strength Tolerance: sensitivity in points

🎯 How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart. Watch the panel – Long / Short direction updates in real time. Use Strength to gauge trend momentum. Observation tip: When the 200-EMA temporarily flips against the main trend and then returns within about 50 bars, it often precedes a strong continuation move in the trend’s original direction.

⚡ Performance & Safety

Runs on M1–D1 timeframes.

Lightweight, fast, and stable.

No DLLs, no external dependencies – Market-safe code .

#property strict , warning-free compilation.

Disclaimer:

This indicator is a decision-support tool; it does not guarantee profits. Always trade responsibly with proper risk management.