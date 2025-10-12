Risk Master Pro X

💼 RiskMaster Pro X – Your Professional Trade Assistant

“RiskMaster Pro X – Think. Analyze. Click. We handle the rest.”

Simple. Clean. Powerful.

The RiskMaster Pro X isn’t just another overloaded expert advisor — it’s your intelligent manual trading assistant,

designed for both beginners and professional traders who value clarity, precision, and control.

It brings structure and discipline into your trading.

No more manual lot calculations, no more guessing risk or reward —

the EA does it all for you, instantly and accurately, so you can focus entirely on your strategy and market analysis.

✳️ Clean and intuitive interface – everything you need, nothing you don’t

The RiskMaster Pro X keeps your chart clear and uncluttered,

while giving you fast access to all essential tools at a single click:

Buy / Sell / Open – open trades instantly with auto-calculated lot size

SL / TP – visual Stop Loss and Take Profit lines that you can place and activate manually

Partial Close – one-click partial close buttons (5% – 100%)

Pending Limit / Stop – set precise pending orders directly from chart lines

Trailing SL – fully visual, manual trailing stop setup

Activate Trailing – locks your trailing lines and handles stop movement automatically

Close All – close all open trades instantly

⚙️ Inputs – clear, logical, and trader-focused

Every setting in RiskMaster Pro X is built for simplicity and speed – no unnecessary complexity, no hidden traps:

Risk % per trade – define your risk level in percentage

ATR multiplier – automatically position your Stop Loss based on volatility

Default TP (R-multiple) – preset your take-profit target (e.g. 3R)

Auto TP placement – optional automatic TP placement on trade open

Magic Number – unique ID per symbol (for stats and management)

Colors, fonts, labels – fully customizable to fit your personal chart style

📊 Built-in performance panel

Always know where you stand — directly from your chart.

The info panel shows:

Current position direction (Buy / Sell / Mixed)

Floating P/L in real time

Spread

Trailing status

Monthly profit and win rate – per symbol and account-wide

No need for external analytics or cluttered dashboards.

You see your performance clearly, live, and in context.

🧠 Perfect for Strategy Tester

The RiskMaster Pro X works seamlessly not only on live and demo accounts,

but also inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

That means you can test your trading strategies in real-market conditions,

anytime — even on weekends.

It’s the perfect way to train execution and evaluate ideas in a realistic environment.

🌍 Universal compatibility

Supports all symbols and instruments — Forex, indices, gold, oil, crypto, stock CFDs.

Just attach it to any chart, and it’s ready to go.

💬 Clear. Fast. Reliable.

The RiskMaster Pro X is a professional-grade, stable trade assistant

that helps you execute your strategy — it doesn’t replace your decision-making.

Whether you’re scalping, day trading, or swing trading,

this tool adapts perfectly to your trading style and workflow.

💡 Your feedback matters

Is there a feature you’d love to see added?

Or an idea for improving the next version?

👉 Leave a comment or review on the product page.

Every suggestion is read — and the best ideas often make it into the next update.

✅ Ready for:

Manual traders who want precision and control

Strategy testers running simulations on weekends

Professionals who appreciate a clean, distraction-free interface



