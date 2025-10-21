Golden Samurai

⚔️ Golden Samurai – The Discipline Behind Every Buy

🥇 “Patience brings victory, not luck.”

Amid the chaos of the fast-moving and unpredictable gold market, only a few can remain calm.
Many traders rush in without direction — but Golden Samurai stands apart.

This Expert Advisor is not built for the impatient.
It is a symbol of discipline, composure, and honor in the world of gold trading.
Like a true samurai waiting for the perfect moment to draw his sword,
Golden Samurai acts only when the ideal opportunity arrives — when the market is truly oversold and the candle has closed.

Every entry is a precise strike —
No emotion. No hesitation.
Only BUY, for the samurai believes that gold’s true path always points upward.

⚙️ Main Features

💎 BUY-Only Strategy
Opens trades only when the market reaches genuine oversold levels.
Disciplined and selective — striking only when the best opportunities appear.

🧠 Candle-Close Confirmation Entry
Never impulsive. Waits for candle closure to confirm, ensuring every move is calculated.

💰 Smart Lot Management

  • Default lot size: 0.11, up to 3 active positions.

  • Fully customizable to fit your capital and risk preferences.

🚀 Automated Trailing Stop
Locks in profits automatically and allows them to grow naturally as trends continue.

Manual Cut Loss (No Static Stop Loss)
Based on deep research, the BUY-only gold approach has proven more effective without fixed stop loss levels.

🌟 Golden Samurai Philosophy

“A samurai does not fight every day.
He trains every day — so that one strike is enough to win.”

That’s how Golden Samurai operates on your gold chart:
Silent amid the noise, waiting for the perfect moment,
then striking with near-perfect precision.

💼 Install this EA, stay calm, and let discipline work for you.
Golden Samurai is more than just a trading tool —
it is a manifestation of patience, precision, and the belief that gold always rises again.


Altri dall’autore
GOLD Scalping Dragon V3
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
Bentornato. Alla fine è stato rilasciato questo EA. EA vanta anni di esperienza nel commercio dell'oro. Le caratteristiche dell'Oro sono le seguenti: grande trend che sale sempre, elevata volatilità. La resilienza azionaria è la chiave per il trading dell’oro. Questo EA è progettato per aprire solo posizioni ACQUISTO perché è stato studiato nel corso degli anni che le posizioni ACQUISTO sono sempre superiori alle posizioni VENDI. Questo EA è inoltre progettato per fare affidamento sulla resilien
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
Questo EA è stato progettato da professionisti esperti che comprendono profondamente le caratteristiche di XAUUSD. Questo EA può funzionare bene nei tempi M1, M5, M15, M30 e H1. Più ristretto è l'intervallo di tempo scelto, minore è il livello di presa di profitto che puoi modificare e viceversa. La dimensione del lotto standard è fissata a 0,01 ma puoi modificarla a tuo piacimento. Il livello di presa di profitto è determinato in denaro, mentre il livello di stop loss è determinato come percent
GOLD Scalping Dragon Fortune
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
Questo è il segreto per vincere operazioni in ORO da "20 anni di esperienza di trader senior" === Queste 5 copie valgono solo 1$ al giorno e raddoppieranno alla decima vendita. === Panoramica ORO. Nel suo grande trend, l'ORO ha sempre registrato aumenti e ha sempre superato più volte il suo massimo storico. Questa chiave di trading GOLD ci è stata rivelata da un trader senior che ha più di 20 anni di esperienza nel mercato. Quindi abbiamo progettato questo EA e voilà. === Questo EA è progettato
GOLD Scalping Ninja
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
Questo EA è stato progettato da professionisti esperti che comprendono profondamente le caratteristiche di XAUUSD. Questo EA può funzionare bene nei tempi M1, M5, M15, M30 e H1. Più ristretto è l'intervallo di tempo scelto, minore è il livello di presa di profitto che puoi modificare e viceversa. La dimensione del lotto standard è fissata a 0,01 ma puoi modificarla a tuo piacimento. Il livello di presa di profitto è determinato in denaro, mentre il livello di stop loss è determinato come percent
Gold Scalping Subzero MT5
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
️ Sub Zero – The Cold Precision of Gold Scalping ️ ANOTHER MASTERPIECE FROM LEGEND!! Step into the market with the icy calm of a master trader. Sub Zero is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) built exclusively for XAUUSD , designed to strike with precision when the market reaches oversold conditions. Key Features: RSI 14 Oversold Entry: Focused only on BUY positions , the EA enters the market when the RSI (14) signals oversold conditions – catching powerful reversals with cold precision.
RSI Oversold Gold Trader
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
RSI Oversold Gold Trader – Precisione e Pazienza in Ogni Operazione RSI Oversold Gold Trader è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato esclusivamente per il trading dell’oro (XAUUSD) . Unisce disciplina, logica tecnica e anni di esperienza di mercato per identificare le migliori opportunità di acquisto. L’EA apre solo posizioni BUY , quando l’indicatore RSI (14) raggiunge una condizione di iper-venduto (oversold) alla chiusura della candela , garantendo un’entrata prudente, confermata e precisa. Non
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione