Murderbot B2 for prop firms

Murderbot  - Smart Money Breakout 

Automated breakout trading system designed for swing trading on GBPUSD H1 timeframe. This EA monitors price action around pivot points and enters positions when breakout conditions are confirmed with volatility filters.

Core Trading Logic

The EA identifies swing highs and swing lows using configurable lookback periods, then monitors price for breakouts beyond these levels. Entry signals require price movement exceeding the pivot level plus a confirmable threshold. Stop loss placement uses ATR-based calculations to adapt to current market volatility. Take profit targets apply a fixed risk-reward ratio to stop distance.

Recommended Configuration

  • Symbol: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)

  • Minimum account: $200

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

       public group chat

    Risk Management Features

    • Maximum daily loss monitoring: Tracks equity drawdown from daily starting balance and closes all positions when threshold is reached

    • Maximum total drawdown protection: Monitors peak-to-current equity decline and halts trading when limit is approached

    • Daily trade counter: Limits number of positions opened per day to prevent overtrading

    • Concurrent position control: Restricts simultaneous open trades to manage exposure

    • Daily profit target: Optional feature to close trades and stop new entries after reaching profit goal

    Position Sizing Options

    Fixed lot mode allows manual specification of position size (recommended for prop firm challenges with strict lot requirements). Percentage risk mode calculates lot size dynamically based on stop distance, account balance, and risk percentage. All calculations validate against broker minimum and maximum lot restrictions.

    Exit Management

    Trailing stop activates after specified profit threshold and follows price at defined distance to lock gains. Breakeven function moves stop loss to entry point plus offset once position reaches activation level. Partial close option secures percentage of position at first target while allowing remainder to reach full take profit.

    Prop Firm Assistance Tools

    Preset toggle automates configuration of daily loss and total drawdown monitoring to common challenge parameters (5% daily, 10% total). Weekend close exits all positions at specified time on Friday to avoid gap risk. Spread filter blocks entry execution when spread exceeds threshold. Market session verification prevents orders during low-liquidity periods.

    Multi-Timeframe Analysis

    Analysis timeframe parameter allows signal generation on one period while displaying chart on another. For example, attach EA to M15 chart for visual monitoring while setting analysis to PERIOD_H1 for signal calculation. The EA processes candles from the analysis timeframe regardless of chart display period.

    Entry and Exit Offsets

    Entry offset requires price movement beyond breakout level by additional pips before execution. This filters marginal breakouts that frequently reverse. Stop loss shift and take profit shift provide post-calculation adjustments in pips, allowing customization while maintaining ATR-based foundation.

    Backtesting Information

    This EA has been backtested on historical data from 2003 to 2025 on GBPUSD H1 timeframe. Backtest parameters: 25-candle swing length, 17-period ATR, 1.5 ATR multiplier, 1.4 risk-reward ratio. These parameters were derived from optimization across the testing period. Historical backtesting does not predict future performance and should not be considered indicative of live trading results.

      Input Parameters

      Strategy settings include swing lookback period, ATR calculation period, ATR multiplier for stop loss, and risk-reward ratio. Risk settings include fixed lot size, percentage risk mode, maximum daily loss percentage, maximum total drawdown percentage, daily trade limit, and maximum concurrent positions. Entry settings include entry offset pips, stop loss shift pips, and take profit shift pips. Exit settings include trailing stop activation profit, trailing stop distance, breakeven activation level, breakeven offset, and partial close percentage

