Murderbot B2 for prop firms

Murderbot  - Smart Money Breakout 

Automated breakout trading system designed for swing trading on GBPUSD H1 timeframe. This EA monitors price action around pivot points and enters positions when breakout conditions are confirmed with volatility filters.

Core Trading Logic

The EA identifies swing highs and swing lows using configurable lookback periods, then monitors price for breakouts beyond these levels. Entry signals require price movement exceeding the pivot level plus a confirmable threshold. Stop loss placement uses ATR-based calculations to adapt to current market volatility. Take profit targets apply a fixed risk-reward ratio to stop distance.

Recommended Configuration

  • Symbol: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)

  • Minimum account: $200

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher

       public group chat

    Risk Management Features

    • Maximum daily loss monitoring: Tracks equity drawdown from daily starting balance and closes all positions when threshold is reached

    • Maximum total drawdown protection: Monitors peak-to-current equity decline and halts trading when limit is approached

    • Daily trade counter: Limits number of positions opened per day to prevent overtrading

    • Concurrent position control: Restricts simultaneous open trades to manage exposure

    • Daily profit target: Optional feature to close trades and stop new entries after reaching profit goal

    Position Sizing Options

    Fixed lot mode allows manual specification of position size (recommended for prop firm challenges with strict lot requirements). Percentage risk mode calculates lot size dynamically based on stop distance, account balance, and risk percentage. All calculations validate against broker minimum and maximum lot restrictions.

    Exit Management

    Trailing stop activates after specified profit threshold and follows price at defined distance to lock gains. Breakeven function moves stop loss to entry point plus offset once position reaches activation level. Partial close option secures percentage of position at first target while allowing remainder to reach full take profit.

    Prop Firm Assistance Tools

    Preset toggle automates configuration of daily loss and total drawdown monitoring to common challenge parameters (5% daily, 10% total). Weekend close exits all positions at specified time on Friday to avoid gap risk. Spread filter blocks entry execution when spread exceeds threshold. Market session verification prevents orders during low-liquidity periods.

    Multi-Timeframe Analysis

    Analysis timeframe parameter allows signal generation on one period while displaying chart on another. For example, attach EA to M15 chart for visual monitoring while setting analysis to PERIOD_H1 for signal calculation. The EA processes candles from the analysis timeframe regardless of chart display period.

    Entry and Exit Offsets

    Entry offset requires price movement beyond breakout level by additional pips before execution. This filters marginal breakouts that frequently reverse. Stop loss shift and take profit shift provide post-calculation adjustments in pips, allowing customization while maintaining ATR-based foundation.

    Backtesting Information

    This EA has been backtested on historical data from 2003 to 2025 on GBPUSD H1 timeframe. Backtest parameters: 25-candle swing length, 17-period ATR, 1.5 ATR multiplier, 1.4 risk-reward ratio. These parameters were derived from optimization across the testing period. Historical backtesting does not predict future performance and should not be considered indicative of live trading results.

      Input Parameters

      Strategy settings include swing lookback period, ATR calculation period, ATR multiplier for stop loss, and risk-reward ratio. Risk settings include fixed lot size, percentage risk mode, maximum daily loss percentage, maximum total drawdown percentage, daily trade limit, and maximum concurrent positions. Entry settings include entry offset pips, stop loss shift pips, and take profit shift pips. Exit settings include trailing stop activation profit, trailing stop distance, breakeven activation level, breakeven offset, and partial close percentage

      추천 제품
      Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
      Tonny Obare
      4.86 (49)
      지표
      Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
      FREE
      Donchian Breakout And Rsi
      Mattia Impicciatore
      지표
      개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다. 표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의
      FREE
      Important Lines
      Terence Gronowski
      4.87 (23)
      지표
      This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
      FREE
      FlatBreakout MT5
      Aleksei Vorontsov
      지표
      FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
      FREE
      RenkoExpert
      Andrey Goida
      3.8 (5)
      Experts
      Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.   Our new product based on artificial intelligence   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127820   Telegramm channel
      FREE
      Riskcalculator
      Adriano Cali
      지표
      Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
      FREE
      Zigzag Price Arrows
      Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
      지표
      The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
      FREE
      Easy GOLD MT5
      Franck Martin
      4.03 (40)
      Experts
      Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
      FREE
      Cointegration Spread Indicator
      Olesia Lukian
      지표
      Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
      FREE
      Ultimate Double Top Bottom Indicator MT5 FREE
      FXsolutions
      4.67 (6)
      지표
      This indicator is designed to detect high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29957 The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the trading instrument moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). The patterns usually occur at the end of a trend and are used to signal tren
      FREE
      Reversal Composite Candles
      MetaQuotes Ltd.
      3.67 (15)
      Experts
      The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
      FREE
      Haven FVG Indicator
      Maksim Tarutin
      5 (7)
      지표
      인디케이터   Haven FVG   는 시장을 분석하는 도구로, 차트에서 비효율성 영역(Fair Value Gaps, FVG)을 식별하여 트레이더에게 가격 분석 및 거래 결정을 위한 주요 수준을 제공합니다. 다른 제품 ->  여기 주요 특징: 개별 색상 설정: 상승 FVG 색상   (Bullish FVG Color). 하락 FVG 색상   (Bearish FVG Color). 유연한 FVG 시각화: FVG를 검색할 최대 캔들 수. FVG 영역을 특정 바 수만큼 추가로 연장. FVG에 대한 채우기를 활성화할 수 있습니다. 중앙선(Middle Line): 색상 및 선 스타일 선택(예: 점선). 더 정확한 선 두께 조정. 일반 설정: FVG를 현재 바까지 확장. 채우기가 있는 역사적 FVG 제외하여 최신 데이터에 집중. 차트에서 비효율성 영역을 분석하고 근거 있는 거래 결정을 내리는 간단하고 효과적인 방법.
      FREE
      Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
      Paul Conrad Carlson
      지표
      Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
      FREE
      MACD Enhanced
      Nikita Berdnikov
      5 (2)
      지표
      Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
      FREE
      Arbitrage365
      Themichl LLC
      3 (1)
      Experts
      The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
      FREE
      Daily Levels Indicator
      Aissam Atti
      5 (1)
      지표
      Daily Support and Resistance Levels 는 클래식 피벗 포인트 방식으로 일중 거래 핵심 가격 레벨을 자동 계산/표시하는 전문 지표입니다. 주요 기능: 피벗 포인트(PP) 자동 계산 3개의 저항 레벨(R1, R2, R3) 3개의 지지 레벨(S1, S2, S3) 전일 고가/저가 표시 실시간 정보 패널 상승/하락 바이어스 표시 최근 레벨까지 거리 표시 색상/표시 완전 사용자 설정 매일 자동 업데이트 모든 타임프레임 지원 계산 방식: 전일 고가/저가/종가 기반 클래식 피벗 포인트. 트레이딩 활용: 지지/저항 반등 매매 돌파 전략 레인지 거래 방향성 판단 목표가 설정 사용 방법: 차트에 인디케이터 적용 레벨 자동 생성 가격 > PP = 상승 바이어스 가격 < PP = 하락 바이어스 S1-S3 = 지지 구간 R1-R3 = 저항 구간 설정 옵션: 피벗/지지/저항 색상 라인 굵기/스타일 가격 라벨 표시/숨기기 정보 패널 ON/OFF 패널 위치/폰트 크기 전일 고가/저가 표
      FREE
      WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
      Wissam Hussein
      4.25 (12)
      지표
      FREE
      RSI abcd
      Francisco Gomes Da Silva
      3 (1)
      지표
      RSI ABCD 패턴 파인더: 기술적 전략 1. 지표 작동 방식 클래식 RSI 와 ABCD 하모닉 패턴 자동 감지를 결합합니다. 주요 구성 요소 표준 RSI (조정 가능한 기간) 고점 및 저점 마커 (화살표) ABCD 패턴 (초록/빨강 선) 과매수 (70) 및 과매도 (30) 필터 2. MT5 설정 period = 14 ; // RSI 기간 size = 4 ; // 최대 패턴 크기 OverBought = 70 ; // 과매수 수준 OverSold = 30 ; // 과매도 수준 Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // 확인 필터 3. 트레이딩 전략 3.1. 매수 진입 (강세 ABCD) 조건: RSI가 다음을 형성: 저점 ( A ) → 고점 ( B ) → 더 높은 저점 ( C ) D 는 과매도 (30) 위지만 C 아래 확인: A-B-C-D 연결 초록 선 목표: TP1: B-C의 61.8% TP2: B-C의 100% 손절: D 아래 3.2. 매도 진입 (약세 ABCD) 조건:
      FREE
      GridWeaverFX
      Watcharapon Sangkaew
      Experts
      Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
      FREE
      Morning Range Breakout
      Vladimir Kuzmin
      Experts
      Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
      FREE
      Babel Assistant
      Iurii Bazhanov
      4.5 (8)
      Experts
      Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
      FREE
      EAVN001 Moving Average Single
      Hong Thai Pham
      Experts
      EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
      FREE
      Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
      Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
      4.33 (6)
      지표
      This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
      FREE
      Cranberry Expert
      Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
      Experts
      Cranberry Candle breakout strategy Every candle breakout on the higher timeframe, it checks whether the first candle on the lower timeframe aligns with the direction and momentum of the breakout. Uses ATR for dynamic calculations of trade levels and trail stops. Pure price action and breakouts Confirms with RSI momentum So that on every big move you'll always be there with Cranberry.
      FREE
      Zigzag star
      Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
      Experts
      ZigZag Expert Advisor – Strategy Description The ZigZag Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced price-action trading system designed to identify significant market swings , trend structure , and high-probability reversal zones using the ZigZag algorithm. The EA filters market noise by focusing only on meaningful highs and lows, allowing it to trade in harmony with market structure rather than reacting to random price fluctuations. Core Strategy Logic Detects higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, an
      FREE
      Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
      Maksim Tarutin
      5 (7)
      지표
      "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   인디케이터는 트레이더가 차트에서 핵심 레벨을 시각화하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 다음 레벨을 자동으로 표시합니다: DO (Daily Open)   — 일일 시가. NYM (New York Midnight)   — 뉴욕 자정 레벨. PDH (Previous Day High)   — 전일 고가. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — 전일 저가. WO (Weekly Open)   — 주간 시가. MO (Monthly Open)   — 월간 시가. PWH (Previous Week High)   — 전주 고가. PWL (Previous Week Low)   — 전주 저가. CMH (Current Month High)   — 당월 고가. CML (Current Month Low)   — 당월 저가. PMH (Previous Month High)   — 전월 고가. PML (Previous Month Low)   — 전월 저가. 다른
      FREE
      Brent Trend Bot
      Maksim Kononenko
      4.46 (13)
      Experts
      The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
      FREE
      Gold Zone EA
      Simon Reger
      4.2 (5)
      Experts
      Gold Zone EA 는 공급·수요(Supply & Demand) 영역을 기반으로 시장 구조를 분석하고, 정의된 가격 반응에 따라 자동으로 거래를 수행하는 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 영역 감지, 모멘텀 분석, EMA 필터, 다중 테이크프로핏, 브레이크이븐, 트레일링 스탑 및 차트 내에서 직접 조작 가능한 수동 트레이딩 패널을 통합하고 있습니다. 지원 종목 예시: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD 그 외 다양한 외환, 지수, CFD 종목에서도 사용 가능합니다. 외부 DLL은 필요하지 않습니다. 거래 로직 공급·수요 영역 감지 EA는 다음 요소를 통해 구조적 가격 영역을 식별합니다: 베이스 캔들(Base High / Base Low) 캔들 패턴 필터 선택형 EMA 트렌드 강도 영역 크기 및 중첩 여부 검사 무효화된 영역 자동 제거 가격이 여러 차례 영역을 돌파하거나 무효화 카운터가 도달하면 영역은 비활성화됩니다. 영역 활성화 가격
      FREE
      Binary Profit Gainer
      Myo Min Aung
      5 (2)
      지표
      This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
      FREE
      이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (385)
      Experts
      안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      4.83 (24)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      4.8 (10)
      Experts
      중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.7 (43)
      Experts
      AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      4.68 (19)
      Experts
      XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (94)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (11)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      5 (19)
      Experts
      X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.63 (19)
      Experts
      라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
      Golden Hen EA
      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (10)
      Experts
      개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.57 (76)
      Experts
      심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (7)
      Experts
      Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (496)
      Experts
      소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.85 (88)
      Experts
      Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.1 (29)
      Experts
      특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
      Pivot Killer
      Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
      4.62 (21)
      Experts
      장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
      Ultimate Pulse
      Clifton Creath
      5 (3)
      Experts
      live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.44 (64)
      Experts
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.36 (50)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (89)
      Experts
      소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (6)
      Experts
      실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3.69 (52)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      Gold Atlas
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      Experts
      먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (28)
      Experts
      볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
      XAU Master EA
      Branislav Bridzik
      5 (3)
      Experts
      XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
      SmartChoise
      Gabriel Costin Floricel
      4.22 (72)
      Experts
      SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
      Golden Mirage mt5
      Michela Russo
      4.72 (32)
      Experts
      Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
      The Techno Deity EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      Experts
      The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (8)
      Experts
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
      Cheat Engine
      Connor Michael Woodson
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
      제작자의 제품 더 보기
      SecUnit B12
      Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
      Experts
      system designed to follow strong trends. Core Principle  operates on a simple yet powerful concept: identify strong trends and stay in them until the market gives a clear signal of change. Every trade opens with an automatically calculated stop loss. What You Get Two Independent Strategies   that can be activated together or separately based on your preference: Strategy One - SuperTrend Classic Uses the ATR indicator to determine trend direction, with ADX filtering to confirm movement strength
      FREE
      SecUnit B22
      Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
      Experts
      SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
      FREE
      SecUnit B22 Premium
      Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
      Experts
      Professional algorithmic trading system combining Four independent strategies Why Four Strategies Markets move through different phases: strong trends, sideways ranges, high volatility, and calm periods.  The problem: A single strategy works in one season and fails in another.  The solution: Four integrated strategies: SuperTrend Reversal   - for trend reversals with 3 filters (ADX, ATR, MA) Smart Money BOS   - for Break of Structure signals Market Structure   - for pivot point breakouts Consol
      FREE
      X4O B1 Dollar Trader
      Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
      Experts
      x4o B1 Dollar Trader  Heiken Ashi Trend Retest Strategy  Automated trading system combining Heiken Ashi analysis with Moving Average retest methodology for trend-following entries on H1 timeframe. Trading Methodology The EA monitors two 25-period Moving Averages calculated on High and Low prices to identify trend direction. When price closes above MA High with candle high exceeding the moving average, an uptrend is detected. When price closes below MA Low with candle low beneath the moving aver
      FREE
      필터:
      리뷰 없음
      리뷰 답변