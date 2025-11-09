SecUnit B11

Trading Strategy

SecUnit B1 combines a powerful integration of the volatility-adaptive Supertrend indicator with the ADX indicator to confirm trend strength, ensuring trades are opened only when clear and strong trends form. The system is precisely optimized for Bitcoin market characteristics on the 4-hour timeframe, with parameters and settings tested across thousands of candles to achieve the optimal balance between profitability and safety.

Multi-Stage Entry System: The first position opens upon confirmed trend reversal, then a second position is automatically added when partial profit is achieved, maximizing gains during strong trends while protecting capital by progressively moving Stop Loss to breakeven.

Advanced Protection Features

Prop Firm Protection: Multi-layered protection including Daily Drawdown Limit, Total Drawdown Protection, Daily Profit Target, and Max Trades Per Day - ideal for passing funded account challenges.

Dynamic Risk Management: 3 lot calculation modes (Fixed / Risk-based / Auto-scaling) + Smart Trailing Stop + Trading hours filter + Automatic end-of-day closure.

 Recommendations

Symbol: BTCUSD only
Timeframe: 4 Hours (H4) - Optimized & Backtested
Minimum Account: $1,000 USD
Account Type: Suitable for funded and personal accounts


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Murderbot B2 for prop firms
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Murderbot  - Smart Money Breakout  Automated breakout trading system designed for swing trading on GBPUSD H1 timeframe. This EA monitors price action around pivot points and enters positions when breakout conditions are confirmed with volatility filters. Core Trading Logic The EA identifies swing highs and swing lows using configurable lookback periods, then monitors price for breakouts beyond these levels. Entry signals require price movement exceeding the pivot level plus a confirmable thresh
FREE
Murderbot for prop firms
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Money Breakout Strategy This is not marketing hype. This is statistical robustness. The parameters you receive (25-candle swing length, 17-period ATR, 1.5 multiplier, 1.4 risk-reward) were not curve-fitted to recent data. They emerged from optimization across two decades of price action, representing genuine market structure rather than temporary patterns. Murderbot is a professional Expert Advisor specifically engineered for traders operating funded accounts and prop firm challenges. Bu
FREE
X4O B1 Dollar Trader
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Uzman Danışmanlar
x4o B1 Dollar Trader  Heiken Ashi Trend Retest Strategy  Automated trading system combining Heiken Ashi analysis with Moving Average retest methodology for trend-following entries on H1 timeframe. Trading Methodology The EA monitors two 25-period Moving Averages calculated on High and Low prices to identify trend direction. When price closes above MA High with candle high exceeding the moving average, an uptrend is detected. When price closes below MA Low with candle low beneath the moving aver
FREE
SecUnit B12
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Uzman Danışmanlar
SecUnit B12 - Professional Trend Following System that provides two separate strategic systems that can be activated independently or together, with a focus on risk management and capital protection. ​This strategy is an advanced, multi-module quantitative trading system designed to achieve sustainable success in the forex market while maintaining high-level risk management. The system relies on the SuperTrend and Pivot SuperTrend algorithms, along with ADX indicators, to analyze trends and iden
FREE
X4O B2 Dollar Trader
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Uzman Danışmanlar
The X4O B2 Dollar Trader strategy strategy is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. It is built on the synergy of multiple technical indicators, with a focus on clarity and risk control, without unnecessary complexity or marketing exaggeration. How the Strategy Actually Works The strategy continuously monitors Heiken Ashi candle changes to accurately detect price trend reversals. A color shift in these candles acts as the primar
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt