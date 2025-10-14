Dominator Gold Bot – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (H1)





⚠️ Important Note:

The updated set file is available in the “Comments” section.

You must download and load this configuration file before running the bot.

Without this set, the EA will not perform optimally and may even cause losses due to parameter desynchronization.





🟡 Overview





Default Broker: Exness

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Compatibility: ECN or Raw Spread (especially Vantage Markets)

Suggested Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Minimum Capital: From $200 USD

Exclusive Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold Spot)





⚙️ Technical Description





Dominator Gold Bot is a fully automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

It uses directional range analysis and adaptive risk control to take advantage of volatility while protecting capital through dynamic lot adjustment and equity protection systems.





The algorithm combines:





Directional and volatility analysis with high-liquidity trading sessions (London & New York).





Internal margin and maximum drawdown control.





Auto lot adjustment based on balance and market volatility.





This results in a highly stable system where the balance and equity curves remain closely aligned, minimizing floating risk and maximizing long-term growth.





📊 Backtest Results

Metric Result

Initial Deposit $200

Total Net Profit $5,873,813.32

Profit Factor 2.28

Recovery Factor 3.07

Average Profit per Trade $76,849

Max Drawdown (Equity) 36.20 %

Winning Percentage 71.99 %

Total Trades 482

Sharpe Ratio 4.41

Estimated Monthly Growth 20 – 35 % depending on conditions

🕓 Operational Behavior





Active Sessions: 14:00 – 17:00 UTC (high gold volatility hours).





Most Profitable Days: Monday and Tuesday.





Best Months: March to October.





Equity Curve: Aligned with balance, showing excellent risk management.





💡 Risk and Consistency





Max Relative Drawdown: 36.20 %





Average Consecutive Wins: 6





Average Consecutive Losses: 2





Total Return on Equity: +29,000 %





Adaptive Risk Management: lot size automatically adjusts to volatility and balance.





Ideal for traders aiming for steady growth and controlled risk exposure in the long term.





📈 Performance Projections





$200 Account: Scalable to $5,000 USD in less than a year under favorable conditions.





$1,000 Account: Conservative annual projection between $25,000 – $40,000 USD, depending on spreads and execution quality.





Growth Curve: Exponential during strong gold trends.





🌍 Compatibility and Setup





Recommended Brokers: Exness, Vantage Markets, ICMarkets, RoboForex.





Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Pro.





Minimum Leverage: 1:500.





Maximum Spread: 30 points.





Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold Spot) only.





🔒 Conclusion





Dominator Gold Bot is a precision-engineered EA developed for XAUUSD (H1).

It balances profitability, risk control, and consistency, delivering professional-level automated trading for serious gold traders.

Perfect for those who seek steady returns and robust capital protection in the world’s most traded precious metal.