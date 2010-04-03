Dominator Gold Bot is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The EA applies directional volatility analysis, session-based logic, and adaptive risk control to identify structured movement during high-liquidity periods.

It has been designed for stable long-term trading with controlled risk exposure.

Important Notice

The latest optimized set file is available in the Comments section.

Please download and load this configuration before running the EA.

Using incorrect settings may lead to improper operation or increased risk.

Recommended account type: ECN or Raw Spread

Suggested brokers: Exness, Vantage, ICMarkets, RoboForex

Minimum leverage: 1:500

Minimum capital: from 200 USD

Timeframe: H1

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold Spot) only

Dominator Gold Bot incorporates several professional trading components:

Session-Based Trading

The EA operates during high-liquidity sessions, focusing on the London and New York overlap for increased directional movement.

Directional Volatility Model

The algorithm evaluates short-term and medium-term volatility conditions to determine potential breakouts and momentum zones.

Adaptive Risk Management

Lot size is adjusted dynamically based on account balance and volatility.

Internal margin protection, drawdown control, and position limiting ensure stable exposure.

Equity Protection Mechanisms

The EA includes balance–equity synchronization, automatic lot scaling, and dynamic exposure reduction during periods of market instability.

Initial Deposit: 200 USD

Total Net Profit: 5,873,813.32 USD

Profit Factor: 2.28

Recovery Factor: 3.07

Win Rate: 71.99%

Total Trades: 482

Maximum Equity Drawdown: 36.20%

Sharpe Ratio: 4.41

Estimated Monthly Growth (historical backtest): 20%–35% depending on market conditions

Backtest results are provided for demonstration of historical algorithm behavior and do not guarantee future performance.

Operating hours: 14:00 – 17:00 UTC

Most active days: Monday and Tuesday

Historically stronger performance months: March to October

Floating drawdown kept low through adaptive lot sizing

Targeted exposure during periods of structured volatility

Maximum relative drawdown (historical): 36.20%

Average win sequence: 6 trades

Average loss sequence: 2 trades

Lot size and exposure automatically adapted during volatility changes

Designed to maintain stable balance and equity curves over time

Example potential account growth scenarios based on historical modeling:

200 USD account: scalable under favorable conditions

1,000 USD account: moderate to high expansion possible depending on volatility and execution

Growth may vary according to market cycles, spreads, liquidity, and broker conditions

Broker types: ECN / Raw Spread / Pro accounts

Minimum leverage: 1:500

Maximum recommended spread: below 30 points

Symbol: XAUUSD only

VPS recommended for stable operation

Dominator Gold Bot is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

It combines volatility-based logic, session filters, and an adaptive risk framework to deliver consistent and controlled trading performance.

The system is suited for traders who require disciplined exposure, structured trade logic, and long-term operational stability.