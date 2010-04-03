Dominator Gold Bot
- Experts
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 18 11월 2025
- 활성화: 5
Dominator Gold Bot is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.
The EA applies directional volatility analysis, session-based logic, and adaptive risk control to identify structured movement during high-liquidity periods.
It has been designed for stable long-term trading with controlled risk exposure.
Important Notice
The latest optimized set file is available in the Comments section.
Please download and load this configuration before running the EA.
Using incorrect settings may lead to improper operation or increased risk.
Recommended account type: ECN or Raw Spread
Suggested brokers: Exness, Vantage, ICMarkets, RoboForex
Minimum leverage: 1:500
Minimum capital: from 200 USD
Timeframe: H1
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold Spot) only
Dominator Gold Bot incorporates several professional trading components:
Session-Based Trading
The EA operates during high-liquidity sessions, focusing on the London and New York overlap for increased directional movement.
Directional Volatility Model
The algorithm evaluates short-term and medium-term volatility conditions to determine potential breakouts and momentum zones.
Adaptive Risk Management
Lot size is adjusted dynamically based on account balance and volatility.
Internal margin protection, drawdown control, and position limiting ensure stable exposure.
Equity Protection Mechanisms
The EA includes balance–equity synchronization, automatic lot scaling, and dynamic exposure reduction during periods of market instability.Backtest Summary (H1 – Exness)
Initial Deposit: 200 USD
Total Net Profit: 5,873,813.32 USD
Profit Factor: 2.28
Recovery Factor: 3.07
Win Rate: 71.99%
Total Trades: 482
Maximum Equity Drawdown: 36.20%
Sharpe Ratio: 4.41
Estimated Monthly Growth (historical backtest): 20%–35% depending on market conditions
Backtest results are provided for demonstration of historical algorithm behavior and do not guarantee future performance.Operational Characteristics
Operating hours: 14:00 – 17:00 UTC
Most active days: Monday and Tuesday
Historically stronger performance months: March to October
Floating drawdown kept low through adaptive lot sizing
Targeted exposure during periods of structured volatility
Maximum relative drawdown (historical): 36.20%
Average win sequence: 6 trades
Average loss sequence: 2 trades
Lot size and exposure automatically adapted during volatility changes
Designed to maintain stable balance and equity curves over time
Example potential account growth scenarios based on historical modeling:
200 USD account: scalable under favorable conditions
1,000 USD account: moderate to high expansion possible depending on volatility and execution
-
Growth may vary according to market cycles, spreads, liquidity, and broker conditions
Broker types: ECN / Raw Spread / Pro accounts
Minimum leverage: 1:500
Maximum recommended spread: below 30 points
Symbol: XAUUSD only
-
VPS recommended for stable operation
Dominator Gold Bot is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.
It combines volatility-based logic, session filters, and an adaptive risk framework to deliver consistent and controlled trading performance.
The system is suited for traders who require disciplined exposure, structured trade logic, and long-term operational stability.