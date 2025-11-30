Nero Edge V5 is a high-precision automated trading system engineered for Volatility Indexes, Forex pairs, Gold, and Indices. The EA uses a structured internal decision engine that only reacts when several high-probability market conditions align. It focuses on disciplined execution with fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even protection and a dynamic trailing stop.

No martingale. No grid. No risky recovery methods.

Nero Edge V5 works on all timeframes and becomes increasingly accurate on M5 and above.

Why Nero Edge V5 Works

The EA uses a controlled multi-filter approach to ensure only high-quality trades are taken.

The exact formulas remain protected, but the system includes:

1. EMA Filters

Multiple EMA layers help identify directional flow and short/long-term movement.

This includes a higher EMA period used to determine trend bias.

2. Trend Shift Detection

Nero Edge V5 monitors how price transitions from one phase to another and only acts when a clean directional shift is confirmed.

3. Liquidity Grab Behavior

The EA reads price action around key levels and responds only when the market shows controlled liquidity sweeps, avoiding random entries.

4. Momentum Confirmation

Momentum filters validate whether the market has enough strength to continue in the chosen direction, reducing weak entries.

5. EMA-200 Trend Bias

A high-period EMA (200) helps define the dominant trend.

The EA only trades in alignment with this bias, increasing consistency and accuracy.

This combination of structure reading, directional bias, and momentum filtering gives Nero Edge V5 a stable, disciplined trading style suitable for both calm and volatile markets.

Recommended Symbols

Volatility Indexes

V75, V100, V10, V10 (1s), and other synthetic indices.

Forex Pairs

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, and major/minor pairs.

Indices (CFDs)

US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, UK100.

Timeframes

Nero Edge V5 can operate on all timeframes from M1 to Daily.

However, accuracy and stability improve significantly on higher timeframes.

Best performance:

M5

M15

H1

Higher timeframes provide stronger trend clarity, cleaner structure, and fewer false signals.

Core Features

Fully automated trading system

Multi-filter entry validation

EMA-based trend bias system

Liquidity behavior detection

Momentum confirmation

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

Break-even & trailing stop engine

Spread & slippage protection

No martingale

No grid

Works on Synthetic Indices, Forex, Gold & Indices

Beginner-friendly inputs

Consistent and stable execution

Inputs Overview

Adjustable parameters include:

Lot size / risk mode

Take Profit / Stop Loss

Break-Even

Trailing stop

EMA periods

Momentum filters

Safety protections

Spread filters

Notifications

(Internal logic and formulas remain protected.)

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using real funds, and apply proper risk management.

Support & Updates

All verified buyers receive:

Free lifetime updates

Technical support

Setup assistance

Recommended settings

Promo Line

Nero Edge V5 — Enter With Precision. Exit With Power.