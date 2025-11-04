Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI

Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5

Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor WORKS on Bitcoin Also

The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engineered for precision breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD) — while remaining fully adaptable to indices, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies.
Built with institutional-grade logic, adaptive AI filters, and smart trade management, it aims to capture explosive price movements with maximum consistency and minimal drawdown.

Key Features

⚙️ AI-Driven Breakout Detection: Identifies high-probability breakout zones with adaptive intelligence.

💹 Multi-Instrument Compatibility: Optimized for Gold but performs efficiently on US30, NASDAQ, DAX, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, and more.

🔄 Dynamic Martingale Logic (Optional): Smart recovery system with capital-protection limits.

📊 AI Dashboard & Daily Targets: Real-time performance tracking and profit-target automation.

📅 News & Time Filters: Avoids high-volatility periods for stable operation.

💰 Auto Lot & Risk Control: Automatically calculates optimal position size based on account equity.

🧠 Two Trading Modes:

Safe Mode: Conservative trades with tighter control.

Aggressive Mode: More frequent entries with adaptive scaling.

🏦 Prop-Firm Compatible: Works with low-drawdown settings and strict risk management for funded accounts.

⚡ Plug-and-Play Ready: No complicated setup — simply attach and trade.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15–H1

Deposit: $1000+

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Broker: Low-latency MT5 ECN broker

Why Traders Love It

This EA combines AI precision, breakout intelligence, and smart capital management, making it a powerful choice for traders seeking consistent performance and flexibility across markets.
