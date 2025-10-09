Gold Pro ScalperAI

💎 Night Edge – Futuristic AI Algo for Gold (XAUUSD)

Harness the power of AI-driven precision and human-like market logic — trade Gold like never before.

🚀 About Night Edge

Night Edge is an advanced AI-powered trading system built on the core principles of price action, smart money concepts, and machine learning logic.

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this algorithm combines trend detection, break & retest entry logic, and dynamic supply/demand zones with an intelligent risk engine.

Unlike traditional EAs that chase candles or rely on fixed indicators, Night Edge adapts in real time to market volatility, liquidity, and sentiment shifts — just like a professional trader would.

⚙️ Core Strategy

📈 Break & Retest Logic – Enters trades only when structure confirms continuation.

🔁 Pin Bar & Engulfing Filters – Detects key reversal or momentum signals.

🔮 Dynamic Trend Channels – Identifies and trades within adaptive channels.

💡 Supply & Demand Zones – Smart order block recognition to catch institutional levels.

🧠 ATR Volatility Engine – Automatically adjusts stop loss and take profit levels.

🛡️ AI Risk Management – Dynamic lot sizing based on equity, volatility, and drawdown control.

💰 Performance Highlights (2025 Backtest)

✅ Average Monthly Return: ~100%

✅ Max Drawdown: ~19%

✅ Profit Factor: 1.12

✅ Win Rate: %

✅ Total Trades: 500+

✅ Risk/Reward Adaptive (scales lot size safely per setup)

(Backtested on XAUUSD, M30 timeframe, 99.9% tick quality using real spread data)

🧩 Recommended Settings

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1 / M30

Account Type: ECN / Raw spread

Min Deposit: $200+

Risk Percent: 0.25 – 0.5%

Lot Limit: Use LotMax ≤ 0.5 for safety

⚡ Key Advantages

🕒 Fully automated – no manual input required

💬 Non-Martingale, Non-Grid – safe compounding logic

🧩 Plug & Play setup with smart defaults

🔒 Built-in equity protection & trailing system

🌙 Optimized for night sessions (low volatility periods)

🧠 Human-like decision-making powered by AI

🧾 Version Updates

Each new version refines Night Edge’s pattern recognition model, improving stability, trade accuracy, and execution efficiency.

Expect periodic upgrades with enhanced logic and adaptive AI tuning.

🧠 Summary

“Night Edge” is not just another EA — it’s a next-generation AI trading framework that blends machine precision with trader intuition.

Perfect for traders seeking consistent growth, controlled risk, and futuristic automation.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before going live.