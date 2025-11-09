Quantum Pulse
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Luong Quang Nguyen
- Sürüm: 1.31
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Quantum Pulse EA is a flexible and powerful automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. The EA helps traders manage risk, adjust trade volumes, and adapt effectively to market fluctuations.
Recommended Trading Pairs:
-
GBPCAD
-
AUDCAD
-
GBPAUD
These currency pairs are selected for their relative stability and strong compatibility with the EA’s strategy, optimizing trade management and risk control.
Key Features:
-
Flexible Lot Management:
Set the initial trade size with Lots (default: 0.1) and enable/disable the compounding mechanism with Compoundinterestswitch .
-
Risk Control:
The Risk parameter allows you to adjust the risk level according to your needs and account balance.
-
Automatic Parameter Adjustment:
Enable ParameterSwitching for the EA to automatically adjust settings based on market conditions, combined with Volatility to respond to market fluctuations efficiently.
-
Trade Safety Settings:
Define StopLoss and Profit levels to manage trades safely, while Pointdifferencelimit ensures trades are placed with proper spacing.
-
Chart Display:
Turn Displayswitch on or off to view trade status directly on the chart.
-
Order Tracking:
Each trade is identified with a unique Magic number (default: 888999) and annotated with CommentName (e.g., "Quantum Pulse EA").
Summary of Key Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Lots
|Initial trade volume
|0.1
|Compoundinterestswitch
|Enable/disable compounding
|true
|Risk
|Risk level
|140
|ParameterSwitching
|Automatic parameter adjustment
|false
|Volatility
|Sensitivity to market fluctuations
|150
|StopLoss
|Stop loss (points)
|800
|Profit
|Take profit (points)
|800
|Pointdifferencelimit
|Minimum distance between trades
|50
|Displayswitch
|Display info on chart
|false
|Magic
|Unique order identifier
|888999
|CommentName
|Order comment
|"Quantum Pulse EA"
Conclusion:
The Quantum Pulse EA (MT4) is ideal for traders seeking a reliable, flexible, and transparent automated trading tool. Its design focuses on customization, risk management, and market adaptability