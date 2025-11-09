Quantum Pulse EA is a flexible and powerful automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. The EA helps traders manage risk, adjust trade volumes, and adapt effectively to market fluctuations.

Recommended Trading Pairs:

GBPCAD

AUDCAD

GBPAUD

These currency pairs are selected for their relative stability and strong compatibility with the EA’s strategy, optimizing trade management and risk control.

Key Features:

Flexible Lot Management:

Set the initial trade size with Lots (default: 0.1) and enable/disable the compounding mechanism with Compoundinterestswitch .

Risk Control:

The Risk parameter allows you to adjust the risk level according to your needs and account balance.

Automatic Parameter Adjustment:

Enable ParameterSwitching for the EA to automatically adjust settings based on market conditions, combined with Volatility to respond to market fluctuations efficiently.

Trade Safety Settings:

Define StopLoss and Profit levels to manage trades safely, while Pointdifferencelimit ensures trades are placed with proper spacing.

Chart Display:

Turn Displayswitch on or off to view trade status directly on the chart.

Order Tracking:

Each trade is identified with a unique Magic number (default: 888999) and annotated with CommentName (e.g., "Quantum Pulse EA").

Summary of Key Parameters:

Parameter Description Default Lots Initial trade volume 0.1 Compoundinterestswitch Enable/disable compounding true Risk Risk level 140 ParameterSwitching Automatic parameter adjustment false Volatility Sensitivity to market fluctuations 150 StopLoss Stop loss (points) 800 Profit Take profit (points) 800 Pointdifferencelimit Minimum distance between trades 50 Displayswitch Display info on chart false Magic Unique order identifier 888999 CommentName Order comment "Quantum Pulse EA"

Conclusion:

The Quantum Pulse EA (MT4) is ideal for traders seeking a reliable, flexible, and transparent automated trading tool. Its design focuses on customization, risk management, and market adaptability