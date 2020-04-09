Shauns OrderMesh EA

Shaun’s

OrderMesh

EA



Precision

Pending

Grid

&

Level

Engine

–

Built

to

to Work alone or

Side‑by‑Side

with

Shaun's

CoPilot

(Flagship EA)

A friendly gateway into a professional, multi‑EA trading workflow from UK developer Shaun (creator of CoPilot).



Used together with Shaun’s CoPilot EA, this technology stack helped power accounts achieving Top 2% performance status on Darwinex Zero (no guarantee of future results).



CONTACT FOR A SETFILE TO DEMO OR TO USE ON LIVE





🤝 Bonus: Private Telegram Access Included

With your purchase you also gain access to Shaun’s private Telegram hub:

Pre‑release builds & experimental modules

Curated & community‑shared set files (different symbols / risk profiles)

Early tweak discussions & optimization tips

Live Q&A / troubleshooting support

Like‑minded EA users focused on disciplined automation

Occasional walkthroughs & upgrade notes

Think of it as an accelerator: you’re not left alone guessing settings.

(Instructions to join are sent after purchase—keep your receipt / MQL5 username handy.)

Plain English: What Does It Do?

OrderMesh quietly “pre‑loads” the market with intelligently spaced pending orders (buy or sell, above and/or below current price).

Instead of chasing price or over-trading, it prepares levels in advance and lets the market come to you.

Think of it as:

A structured price level framework (the mesh)

That adapts to volatility

Filters out weak locations

Controls risk growth

And plays nicely alongside your primary signal/trend engine (like Shaun’s CoPilot)

You get a professional accumulation & release engine without needing to understand complex coding or build a strategy from scratch.

Why Newer Traders Like It

No scary martingale escalation

Easy to switch ON/OFF sides (above price, below price, or both)

Built‑in protections (trade limits, drawdown pause, recovery mode)

Visual panel shows what’s happening right now

“Cheap entry” into a larger ecosystem of Shaun’s professional tools

Scales with you: start simple, later combine with CoPilot for multi‑logic synergy

Why Experienced Traders Use It

Adds layered pending logic to existing directional systems

Volatility‑adaptive spacing reduces over‑clustering during fast markets

Filters (trend, SR zones, volatility, fakeouts) improve order quality

Optional competitor grid offset helps you avoid “herd” clustering

Independent control per side (above vs below market) = structured bias shaping

Plays a non‑emotional role: pre-planned liquidity staging

CoPilot + OrderMesh = Complementary Roles

CoPilot OrderMesh Generates dynamic signal-based entries Pre‑positions staged pending orders Can react to momentum shifts Captures pullbacks & re-taps Active decision engine Passive structural framework Directional & tactical logic Layered exposure builder

Result: Broader entry diversity, smoother equity development, reduced reliance on any single logic stream.

Quick Start (3 Steps)

Drag OrderMesh to a chart (start on a major FX pair or XAUUSD). Leave most settings at default; optionally set MaxTotalOpenOrders (e.g. 6).

If using on XAUUSD enable Volatility filter.

It will begin staging pending orders automatically once conditions pass filters.

Recommended Beginner Settings

LotMode: Dynamic (default)

Keep SR filter ON (gives structure)

Fakeout filter ON (helps avoid wick traps)

Start with only one side (e.g. BelowMarket SELL limits/stops)

Keep Adaptive Pip Step ON (less manual tweaking)

MaxOrdersPerSide: 5–7 first week

Drawdown protection: Pause Until Tomorrow (conservative)

Non‑Exhaustive Feature List (Condensed)

Core Logic

Adaptive pip model (multi‑asset aware)

ATR‑normalized spacing (breathing mesh)

Independent upper/lower side configuration

Per-order real TP (not basket averaging)

Pending order uniqueness & spacing enforcement

Market Intelligence

Auto Support & Resistance zone detection

Trend filter (MA or ADX mode)

Volatility threshold (ATR)

Fakeout / wick rejection filter

Optional volume spike confirm

Competitor grid offset exploit

Risk & Protection

Dynamic or fixed lot sizing

Per‑side order caps + total order cap

Daily trade limiter

Recovery mode (auto throttles expansion in drawdown)

Break-even shift with buffer

Partial close at early profit stage

Optional trailing stop

Drawdown action (Pause / Stop / Continue)

Close opposite on profit logic

Manual “Move All to BE” button

Visual & Control Layer

Real‑time panel: Balance, Equity, DD, Today / Yesterday / Month / Total profit, Win rate

Grid line overlays + labels

Zone rectangles + optional SR lines

Action buttons: Pause, Delete Pendings, Close Profits, Close All, Move SL to BE

Pause overlay state indicator

Auto panel sizing & themed sections

Operational Safety

StopLevel compatibility enforcement

Margin-aware lot adaptation (validation friendly)

No martingale escalation

Clean ticket management + modification guard

Spread/stop distance compliance logic

Expanded Highlights (Simplified)

Feature Simple Benefit Adaptive Pip System Works across forex, metals, indices without manual decimal guesswork ATR Spacing Wider during fast markets, tighter when calm Dual-Side Architecture Run only above, only below, both, or neither (pause) SR Zone Awareness Avoids or targets structured price areas intelligently Recovery Mode Auto reduces expansion when under pressure Partial Close + BE Buffer Lock in early green without being stopped out by noise Competitor Offset Don’t sit exactly where everyone else does Daily / Total Caps Prevent “overtrading drift” Manual Override Buttons Instant tactical adjustments without removing EA

How It “Thinks” Before Placing a Pending

Calculates pip step (fixed or ATR-adjusted) Projects target level for slot #N Validates: spacing gap, SR rule, trend, volatility, fakeout, (optional volume) Adjusts price (offset exploit if enabled) Sends pending only if margin + uniqueness + filters pass

No “spray and pray.” Pure structured layering.

Pairing Strategy Ideas

Mode Setup Solo Conservative One side active (e.g. Below with SELL LIMIT). Low order cap. Neutral Bracket Both sides active with balanced caps during ranging weeks. CoPilot Synergy CoPilot handles directional signals; OrderMesh stages re-engagement layers. Recovery Focus Reduce MaxOrdersPerSide + rely on partial close + BE buffer.

Practical Tips

Start on a demo to understand how spacing populates.

Watch panel: if grid is full constantly, lower MaxOrdersPerSide or widen PipStep.

Combine with CoPilot for entry diversity rather than raw frequency.

entry diversity rather than raw frequency. Use Drawdown protection early; you can relax later.

Keep logs enabled—review how filters behaved around missed or captured moves.

What It Is NOT

Not a martingale / no geometric lot stacking

Not a scalper chasing every tick

Not a performance guarantee

Pricing & Value Positioning

You’re getting a professionally engineered, modular grid & level framework—used inside a broader multi‑system stack—at an affordable entry point before exploring Shaun’s deeper EA collection. It’s an educational bridge and a production component in one.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products (FX, CFDs, synthetic derivatives) carries significant risk. Past performance (including Darwinex Zero achievements) does not guarantee future results. Capital can be lost. Use appropriate sizing and always test before going live.