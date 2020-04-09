Shauns OrderMesh EA

Shaun’s OrderMesh EA

Precision Pending Grid & Level Engine  Built to Work alone or Side‑by‑Side with Shaun’s CoPilot (Flagship EA)

A friendly gateway into a professional, multi‑EA trading workflow from UK developer Shaun (creator of CoPilot).

Used together with Shaun’s CoPilot EA, this technology stack helped power accounts achieving Top 2% performance status on Darwinex Zero (no guarantee of future results).

                                                                                                 CONTACT FOR A SETFILE TO DEMO OR TO USE ON LIVE

🤝 Bonus: Private Telegram Access Included

With your purchase you also gain access to Shaun’s private Telegram hub:

  • Pre‑release builds & experimental modules
  • Curated & community‑shared set files (different symbols / risk profiles)
  • Early tweak discussions & optimization tips
  • Live Q&A / troubleshooting support
  • Like‑minded EA users focused on disciplined automation
  • Occasional walkthroughs & upgrade notes

Think of it as an accelerator: you’re not left alone guessing settings.

(Instructions to join are sent after purchase—keep your receipt / MQL5 username handy.)

Plain English: What Does It Do?

OrderMesh quietly “pre‑loads” the market with intelligently spaced pending orders (buy or sell, above and/or below current price).
Instead of chasing price or over-trading, it prepares levels in advance and lets the market come to you.

Think of it as:

  • A structured price level framework (the mesh)
  • That adapts to volatility
  • Filters out weak locations
  • Controls risk growth
  • And plays nicely alongside your primary signal/trend engine (like Shaun’s CoPilot)

You get a professional accumulation & release engine without needing to understand complex coding or build a strategy from scratch.

Why Newer Traders Like It

  • No scary martingale escalation
  • Easy to switch ON/OFF sides (above price, below price, or both)
  • Built‑in protections (trade limits, drawdown pause, recovery mode)
  • Visual panel shows what’s happening right now
  • “Cheap entry” into a larger ecosystem of Shaun’s professional tools
  • Scales with you: start simple, later combine with CoPilot for multi‑logic synergy

Why Experienced Traders Use It

  • Adds layered pending logic to existing directional systems
  • Volatility‑adaptive spacing reduces over‑clustering during fast markets
  • Filters (trend, SR zones, volatility, fakeouts) improve order quality
  • Optional competitor grid offset helps you avoid “herd” clustering
  • Independent control per side (above vs below market) = structured bias shaping
  • Plays a non‑emotional role: pre-planned liquidity staging

CoPilot + OrderMesh = Complementary Roles

CoPilot OrderMesh
Generates dynamic signal-based entries Pre‑positions staged pending orders
Can react to momentum shifts Captures pullbacks & re-taps
Active decision engine Passive structural framework
Directional & tactical logic Layered exposure builder

Result: Broader entry diversity, smoother equity development, reduced reliance on any single logic stream.

Quick Start (3 Steps)

  1. Drag OrderMesh to a chart (start on a major FX pair or XAUUSD).
  2. Leave most settings at default; optionally set MaxTotalOpenOrders (e.g. 6).
  3. If using on XAUUSD enable Volatility filter.

It will begin staging pending orders automatically once conditions pass filters.

Recommended Beginner Settings

  • LotMode: Dynamic (default)
  • Keep SR filter ON (gives structure)
  • Fakeout filter ON (helps avoid wick traps)
  • Start with only one side (e.g. BelowMarket SELL limits/stops)
  • Keep Adaptive Pip Step ON (less manual tweaking)
  • MaxOrdersPerSide: 5–7 first week
  • Drawdown protection: Pause Until Tomorrow (conservative)

Non‑Exhaustive Feature List (Condensed)

Core Logic

  • Adaptive pip model (multi‑asset aware)
  • ATR‑normalized spacing (breathing mesh)
  • Independent upper/lower side configuration
  • Per-order real TP (not basket averaging)
  • Pending order uniqueness & spacing enforcement

Market Intelligence

  • Auto Support & Resistance zone detection
  • Trend filter (MA or ADX mode)
  • Volatility threshold (ATR)
  • Fakeout / wick rejection filter
  • Optional volume spike confirm
  • Competitor grid offset exploit

Risk & Protection

  • Dynamic or fixed lot sizing
  • Per‑side order caps + total order cap
  • Daily trade limiter
  • Recovery mode (auto throttles expansion in drawdown)
  • Break-even shift with buffer
  • Partial close at early profit stage
  • Optional trailing stop
  • Drawdown action (Pause / Stop / Continue)
  • Close opposite on profit logic
  • Manual “Move All to BE” button

Visual & Control Layer

  • Real‑time panel: Balance, Equity, DD, Today / Yesterday / Month / Total profit, Win rate
  • Grid line overlays + labels
  • Zone rectangles + optional SR lines
  • Action buttons: Pause, Delete Pendings, Close Profits, Close All, Move SL to BE
  • Pause overlay state indicator
  • Auto panel sizing & themed sections

Operational Safety

  • StopLevel compatibility enforcement
  • Margin-aware lot adaptation (validation friendly)
  • No martingale escalation
  • Clean ticket management + modification guard
  • Spread/stop distance compliance logic

Expanded Highlights (Simplified)

Feature Simple Benefit
Adaptive Pip System Works across forex, metals, indices without manual decimal guesswork
ATR Spacing Wider during fast markets, tighter when calm
Dual-Side Architecture Run only above, only below, both, or neither (pause)
SR Zone Awareness Avoids or targets structured price areas intelligently
Recovery Mode Auto reduces expansion when under pressure
Partial Close + BE Buffer Lock in early green without being stopped out by noise
Competitor Offset Don’t sit exactly where everyone else does
Daily / Total Caps Prevent “overtrading drift”
Manual Override Buttons Instant tactical adjustments without removing EA

How It “Thinks” Before Placing a Pending

  1. Calculates pip step (fixed or ATR-adjusted)
  2. Projects target level for slot #N
  3. Validates: spacing gap, SR rule, trend, volatility, fakeout, (optional volume)
  4. Adjusts price (offset exploit if enabled)
  5. Sends pending only if margin + uniqueness + filters pass

No “spray and pray.” Pure structured layering.

Pairing Strategy Ideas

Mode Setup
Solo Conservative One side active (e.g. Below with SELL LIMIT). Low order cap.
Neutral Bracket Both sides active with balanced caps during ranging weeks.
CoPilot Synergy CoPilot handles directional signals; OrderMesh stages re-engagement layers.
Recovery Focus Reduce MaxOrdersPerSide + rely on partial close + BE buffer.

Practical Tips

  • Start on a demo to understand how spacing populates.
  • Watch panel: if grid is full constantly, lower MaxOrdersPerSide or widen PipStep.
  • Combine with CoPilot for entry diversity rather than raw frequency.
  • Use Drawdown protection early; you can relax later.
  • Keep logs enabled—review how filters behaved around missed or captured moves.

What It Is NOT

  • Not a martingale / no geometric lot stacking
  • Not a scalper chasing every tick
  • Not a performance guarantee

Pricing & Value Positioning

You’re getting a professionally engineered, modular grid & level framework—used inside a broader multi‑system stack—at an affordable entry point before exploring Shaun’s deeper EA collection. It’s an educational bridge and a production component in one.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products (FX, CFDs, synthetic derivatives) carries significant risk. Past performance (including Darwinex Zero achievements) does not guarantee future results. Capital can be lost. Use appropriate sizing and always test before going live.



Prodotti consigliati
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
RahimBDmagicEA
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
Experts
RahimBDMagicEA – The "Magic" Algorithmic Trading System (Smart Candle-Pattern Trading with Adaptive Risk Management) What Makes This EA Special? RahimBDMagicEA   is a next-generation MetaTrader Expert Advisor that combines   price action candlestick analysis   with   aggressive yet disciplined risk management . Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this system trades based on   confirmed candle closes , ensuring high-probability entries while dynamically protecting profits.
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Experts
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Prop Firm Scalper EA
Edward Murithi Kaibu
Experts
This is a prop firm compliant EA. It can be used in prop firms that allow news trading without fear of breaching the rules. It is a scalping trend following EA, Plug and play. Only need the adjusting of lot size parameters but can also be modified to fit many trading styles using the moving average parameters. It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCAD pairs on H1 time frame. But can work on any pair with modified settings according to your trading style. Can manage a 50$ account success
Stpaos
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
STPAOS is an automated trading advisor. The advisor programmatic functionality has been customized for a safe trading strategy with the trend, the essence of which is to close the transaction while achieving a positive profitability ratio of several points, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the loss of funds from the opening of losing trades. Advisor is equipped with special software installations and utilities that help to achieve a positive indicator of trade profitability. The
CAP Channel Trading EA
MEETALGO LLC
4.25 (4)
Experts
CAP Channel Trading EA MT4  is Expert Advisor that base on our famous indicator  CAP Channel Indicator .  EA is a non-optimized expert advisor you have to find best setting by yourself. Who using our CAP Channel Indicator and looking for EA that base on Channel indicator this EA is best for them. We give lots of options so you can customize your trading strategy.  [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products  ] Channel Trading is a volatility-based indicator th
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
Secret Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Secret Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The EA is a medium-term scalper. Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategy has been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that. The EA's logic is little bit complicated. However, easy to use. Most of settings are set by the E
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Quadro Multi Grid Scalper
Syarif Nur Arief
4.2 (5)
Experts
We never know what market price will go on next second. That's why a trader needs to find a good way to have a good exit strategy. Quadro Multi Grid Scalper is a High Frequency Grid scalper using Dynamic Fibo Level, with only 3 maximum Opened order each cycle, will make less risk to your account. This EA uses Averaging exit system with changable martingale settings, and uses total profit target to closing all. Recommended Broker Parameters:  Low spread less than 1 pip (you will have fast open an
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Experts
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
Cerberus EA
Gennady Filimonov
Experts
Cerberus EA is a fully automated grid advisor based on signals from the Bollinger Bands and RSI indicators. Its key feature is a multi-level risk management system designed to protect the deposit in aggressive market conditions. **Strategy Logic** Entry Signal: Searches for reversal points using Bollinger Bands and RSI. Averaging: When the price moves against a position, a grid of orders is opened with a specified step (GridStep). Lot Increase: Each subsequent order in the grid can have an incr
EA Silver Diamond MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA is based on a   scalping breakout strategy , uses advanced exit algorithms and has built-in filters to filter out bad signals. Fully automatic trading with entry calculation based on the high / low breakout system. For trading, the advisor uses 4 currency pairs and the M30 timeframe. To create a strategy, we used historical data with a history quality of 99.9%, over the past 20 years. The EA has the following features: Uses a smart false signal filtering system. Uses a system for recogniz
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Hamster Scalping
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.79 (229)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
For Gold EA
Vadim Korolyuk
Experts
For Gold EA is a scalping program that trades breakouts of support and resistance levels using a trailing stop. The program analyzes market activity and determines the optimal entry and exit points for short-term transactions. The program automatically moves the stop loss behind the price to protect profits and reduce risk. The program is suitable for trading on XAU/USD  on the M30 timeframe. The program has a simple and user-friendly interface that allows you to customize trading parameters acc
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Fx Kryptonite
Denis Kudryashov
5 (2)
Experts
Forex Kryptonite  Kryptonite expert Advisor has no analogues , it was created on the basis of trading experience in the markets for more than 15 years. The EA has good information and shows excellent profitability, but still, at the heart of the EA is the security of the trading account. There are many included trading modules that improve the trading process of the robot and the trader, as well as the ability to connect the news indicator and connect your indicator. The EA has a trading strate
Centurion Reversal MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Centurion Reversal MT4: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5   is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the   USDCAD M15   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here
Trend PRO and Breakout EDGE Expert Advisor
Nguyen Tran Ha
Experts
Trend PRO and Breakout EDGE Expert Advisor is developed using the PipFinite Trend PRO and Breakout EDGE Indicators, the best indicators on the market so far. PipFinite  Trend Pro's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. Whereas  PipFinite Breakout EDGE follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts, discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. This EA open order
Forex Gump Special
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
GoldMinerFX
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (3)
Experts
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT è un sistema di scalping semplice supportato dal consenso dei modelli GPT più recenti. Puoi selezionare il modello preferito dal menu a tendina nelle impostazioni di input oppure lasciare che l’EA lo scelga automaticamente. Ogni ordine viene inserito singolarmente, uno alla volta, senza l’uso di strategie martingala o griglia. Inoltre, ogni posizione è protetta da un sistema di stop loss dinamico virtuale con possibilità di stop loss fisso completamente personalizzabile. Il consens
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Altri dall’autore
Shauns CoPilot
Shaun Mark Featherstone
5 (6)
Experts
Shaun’s CoPilot EA:              Flagship Precision EA from a Renowned EA Expert (Currently 9 more sales until price increases to $260) (Currently 0 more sales until price increases to $160) ---Done Settings  and manual   here (BUYERS! dont forget to message for free telegram group access once purchased, here you can download new sets and hundreds of free indicators for the EA) Shaun’s CoPilot EA — Precision Trading for Serious Traders Built by Shaun
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione