For Gold EA

For Gold EA is a scalping program that trades breakouts of support and resistance levels using a trailing stop. The program analyzes market activity and determines the optimal entry and exit points for short-term transactions. The program automatically moves the stop loss behind the price to protect profits and reduce risk. The program is suitable for trading on XAU/USD on the M30 timeframe. The program has a simple and user-friendly interface that allows you to customize trading parameters according to your preferences. The program runs on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is recommended to use a Forex brokers Tickmill, ic Markets or Forex Club. The program is constantly updated and improved to meet changing market conditions and traders' needs. The program has a high level of security and confidentiality, and does not transfer your personal data and trading information to third parties. The program is an ideal tool for scalping on Forex.

Set file are in the "comments" tab.

IMPORTANT:

EA has two parameters and they need to be set correctly.
"timestart" - one hour after the end of the rollover
"timefinish" - one hour before the start of the rollover.
This is necessary so that the expert does not hold open orders during the expansion of the spread, and after the end of the rollover, the orders are opened again at the same prices as before.

All set files and monitoring are in the "comments" tab.

Recommended settings:

  • Trading instrument XAU/USD;
  • Timeframe: M30;
  • Minimum deposit: $100.
External variables:
  • Lots - fixed lot volume;
  • MoneyManagement - dynamic lot;
  • Risk - level of acceptable risk;
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop;
  • TrailingStopStart - start trailing stop;
  • TrailingStopInPoints - trailing stop size;
  • Magic - unique order number;
  • Stoploss - stoploss;
  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • Slippage - slippage;
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread;
  • Step - indent for pending orders;
  • timestart - start of the expert's work;
  • timefinish - end of the expert's work;


İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt