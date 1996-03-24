Tradax Propfirms


TRADAX PF  has been specially designed to meet the strict requirements of PropFirm Challenges.
The tests were carried out on an FTMO account, but the EA can be easily adapted to the criteria of other Prop Firms.


 Built-in Safety Features:


  • Automatic compliance with a maximum 5% daily drawdown (adjustable).

  • Control of the overall drawdown at 8%, 9%, 10% (adjustable).

  • Intelligent management of equity and risk.


📌 Test Parameters


All tests were carried out over the past year in order to best adapt to the most recent market conditions.

 They are regularly updated to remain closely aligned with current market trends.

📊 The latest test was conducted in September 2025, on the day of the robot’s release.



  • Pair: USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Initial Deposit: 10 000

  • Leverage: 1:30


    ⚙️ ... For the best results, we strongly recommend opening an FTMO account to carry out your tests.


    ⚙️...  We have chosen a configuration with a global drawdown set at 9% and a daily drawdown at 3.5%, (See Free Demo) aiming for an annual profit target of around 40%.

            Of course, these parameters can be adjusted according to your own objectives and trading preferences.

    ⚙️...  Don’t worry about the robot’s parameters — the trial version is fully operational right away



    ⚙️ ... When testing the free version, you can adjust the prop-firm criteria parameters yourself.


    • 👉  TRADAX PF is offered at a preferential introductory price, well below its true value. This price will increase in successive stages.

    • 👉 Rather than long explanations, the best way is to try it yourself: a free demo is available.




