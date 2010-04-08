Luxion

 

This free EA is built on a robust strategy designed for long-term stability and performance.

The best results are achieved by optimizing the parameters and adapting them to your broker’s conditions (transaction costs, latency, leverage).

For a more powerful edition (with additional filters, advanced risk management, and asset-specific presets) or a MT5 version feel free to contact me.


⚙️   Test Parameters

  • Pair: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: H3

  • Initial Deposit: 10 000

  • Leverage: 1:30






Önerilen ürünler
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Algorithmic FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels. This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair. It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
ZGold
Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
3.57 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
zGold  is an Expert Advisor built, designed and configured to be used with Gold/XAUUSD . The system uses custom Trend algorithms to find key entry points into the market and executes them once the right criteria is met and it uses a mixture of Indicators and Price Action. The Expert Advisor also has a custom filtering algorithm to disregard false signals and work around possible market reversals. To combat spread related issues the closing strategy is based around account profits, totals and cur
FREE
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Uzman Danışmanlar
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Hareketli Ortalama Geçişlerini kullanarak işlem yapar. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir ayarlar, esnek pozisyon yönetimi ayarları ve ayrıca özelleştirilebilir ticaret oturumları ve martingale ve ters martingale modu gibi birçok kullanışlı özellik sunar. [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] Kullanımı ve denetlenmesi kolay Tamamen özelleştirilebilir hareketli ortalama ayarları İki farklı ticaret davranışı uygular Özelleştirilebilir başa baş, SL, TP ve ta
FREE
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA , designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes . Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs . Key Features: 13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution H1 Timeframe Optimiz
FREE
Nasdaq Curse EA MT4
Matthew Lewis Beedle
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a much more complex bot to what I normally try to make.  It uses Stochastics, ADX and ATR with quite complex entry mechanisms.  After testing, the EA is still doing well. You can find it in my signals, hence now officially up for sale.  It can be profitable on DAX, WS30, EUR/USD and has some interesting backtests.  Any questions just message me.  Instructions: Add to a 15min chart for the NASDAQ Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website Are you a real person, can I fin
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
BBPlus Driver
Yuji Hiiragi
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB Plus Driverは BB Plus !インジケータ をフルに活用していただくためのEAです。 すべての通貨ペア、タイムフレームで利用できます。BB Plus !インディケーターが無い場合は、ボリンジャーバンドにタッチしてからのリバウンドでエントリーするEAとして稼働します。 10年間のバックテストでは、BB Plus ! インジケータを使用しAUDCAD_M15およびGBPNZD_M5に適用した場合に最も良い結果が得られました。スクリーンショットをご覧ください EAとしての基本的な機能を装備しながら、わかりにくい設定を排除し、初心者の方でも簡単にご利用いただけます BB Plus ! インジケータ は1分足から使える高精度のスキャルピング用逆張りサインツールです。 ・すべての通貨ペア、時間足で利用でき、絶好のタイミングでのエントリー・チャンスをお知らせします ・ ボリンジャーバンドにタッチしてからの反転を   基本戦略とし、 独自のアルゴリズムを加えることで、精度の高い反転ポイントでサインを発信します ・勝敗判定機能により 直近の相場環境に対するこのインディケータの
FREE
Aligators
Dzintars Ansons
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview: The trading robot "Aligators" is designed to automate trading operations based on technical analysis, using the Alligator and ATR indicators. This advisor provides disciplined trading within pre-defined time sessions, managing risks through calculated lot sizes and automatic position management, including trailing stops. The advisor has successfully passed the test and verification in the prop firm FTMO.COM , as evidenced by the OR code in the screenshot. What is FTMO? FTMO is a projec
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Greed Advisor
Vertex Investments LLC
4.75 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Free version of Greed Advisor PRO . This is a flexible grid Expert Advisor, created specifically for greedy traders. Operation principle: set the desired daily profit, and the robot will attempt to achieve this result by any means possible. It uses the dangerous martingale principle to cope with drawdowns, because making the order chain profitable is the main purpose of the robot. Do not forget about the risks of martingale. In general, the EA is intended for those who understand why they need i
FREE
SurfingTrendLight
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Uzman Danışmanlar
Free Version.  This expert advisor is optimized for the USD/JPY forex value,It can be used for any forex currency by setting the values listed below. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this
FREE
Nikkei Breakout Zones MT4
Tomas Vanek
Uzman Danışmanlar
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Root Diamond EA
Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond Built-in configurations. 1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit. 2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short 3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend 4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement. All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income // --------- Configurable parameters -----
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
The Midnight Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
2 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE :   Afte
FREE
SAADSCALPER
Adnan Iqbal
4.28 (74)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAAD Scalper is fully automated EA and handles two strategies at same time with its unique style to make most of trades profitable. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades. Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down) Market Order Martingale It works on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and best results found for EURUSD, GBPUSD
FREE
DynaGrid Diver EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
DynaGrid Diver – Advanced Divergence & Grid Trading EA Overview DynaGrid Diver is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that combines divergence detection with a grid trading strategy to maximize profitability. It intelligently identifies market reversals using divergence signals while managing trades through a structured grid system, ensuring optimized entries and exits. This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, providing traders with stable and precise trade execution. Key Fea
FREE
Basan Forex Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robot was created based on CCI (Commodity Channel Index) logic, and it is a very stable Expert Advisor (EA). It is optimized for XAUUSD (gold) by default, but you can run it on any currency pairs. Take Profit : 10 pips Stop Loss : 90 pips Grid Order : Every 5 pips All orders are closed when the total profit in dollars reaches a certain amount or when each individual order hits its take profit.
FREE
Hedge DCA Master
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com The Key point: Use my custom free indicator, you can download here  and place it under folder mql4/Indicators Us
FREE
Bybit Scalper
Yuriy Kuzmin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Bybit Scalper - fully automated cryptocurrency trading algorithm, the main direction of the trading advisor for trading on the Bybit crypto exchange, IC Markets and other crypto exchanges and low spread brokers. The algorithm bybit scalping does not use dangerous trading methods - martingale, grid and averaging, it always uses only fixed stop loss, take profit and built-in trailing stop. To trade, install the adviser on the M1, M5, M15, H1 chart, cryptocurrency (BTCUSD (Bitcoin), BTCUSD
FREE
Index Master
Paulo Martins Barbosa
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAIN FEATURES - Index Master is a 100% automated system. - Not martingale! Not Grid! Not Hedge! No dangerous strategies are used! - Every orders has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. - This Expert will win and will lose but in the long run will produce a good profit with quite low temporary drawdown. - Recommended broker : low spread; low comission; not market maker:  https://bit.ly/38hfs2D   - No need set files . Just attach to the following charts and let it work. - Designed for US30 - USTEC and
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1052)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB Scalping uzmanı, altın alım satımında hassas bir şekilde güçlü bir çıkış/scalping ve martingale dışı bir başyapıtım olan son teknoloji ürünüm! Bu sistem, Bollinger bandı ve Zig-zag göstergesini birlikte kullanarak çıkışları yönetir. Bollinger bantlarının en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerine birden fazla bekleyen emir verilir ve tetiklendiğinde, çıkış fiyatını takip eden ve emirler durdurulana kadar bir takip eden stop emri bulunur. EA, hesabınızı korumak ve riski doğru bir şekilde yönetmek için
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
White bird
Jean Christophe Paput
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
WHITE BIRD EA is a fully automated & customizable EA. The EA's objective is to provide steady incomes (See pictures) with a high level of safeness  (See pictures). The algorythm based on an auto-adaptive system, is constantly controlling : - The distance between orders - The lot size of orders - The level of Equity - The level of security  3 trading modes can be used  (See backtests 9 examples) : - CHALLENGE FUNDERS (PROP FIRMS) COMPATIBLE: Profit higher than 10 %  / Drawdown lower t
Platinum Wolf
Jean Christophe Paput
Uzman Danışmanlar
Platinum Wolf  The Platinum Wolf trading robot is designed to deliver both high performance and stability, with a primary focus on trading the EURUSD pair. Its annual goal is to multiply per 3 (X3) starting capital  by taking optimized positions that capture the most probable market movements. Strategy Overview Platinum Wolf' s strategy relies on continuous equity monitoring to maintain a balanced state. It uses moving average (MA) to determine precise entry and exit points. The robot also emp
Tradax Propfirms
Jean Christophe Paput
Uzman Danışmanlar
****************   TRADAX– PropFirm Ready TRADAX PF    has been specially designed to meet the strict requirements of PropFirm Challenges. The tests were carried out on an   FTMO account , but the EA can be easily adapted to the criteria of other Prop Firms.                 ****************     Built-in Safety Features: Automatic compliance with a   maximum 5% daily drawdown   (adjustable). Control of the   overall drawdown at 8%, 9%, 10%   (adjustable). Intelligent manage
Optimised Trend Pro
Jean Christophe Paput
Göstergeler
Trend indicators on the FOREX market are extremely useful for increasing your ability to open winning positions and for better anticipating market movements. OPTIMISED TREND PRO   is one of these indicators. • SuperTrend PRO is available on MetaTrader 5 (MT5) • Green/Red candles according to the trend, easy to read at a glance • A single arrow at the start of each phase: BUY (green), SELL (red) • The SuperTrend line helps set the stop and follow the position • Usable on all FOREX symbols •
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt