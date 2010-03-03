Level Up FOREX
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing FOREX . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities.
Special launch offer – limited time only.
A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive.
Secure Level Up FOREX at the current price before the next price increase is triggered.
This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies.
Artificial Intelligence Integration:
At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patterns in FOREX price data. The system continuously processes historical and live FOREX price feeds to identify potential entry and exit points with a calculated, data-driven approach FOREX.
Adaptive Strategy:
Unlike static rule-based systems, this EA evolves with the market. It uses a flexible decision-making framework that adjusts to FOREX’s unique volatility, trend strength, and market behavior.
Key Features :
Stop Loss (SL):
- Swing: Based on recent highs/lows (support & resistance).
-
Average Range: Set according to the average market range.
-
Max Range: Places SL at the maximum defined price range.
-
Fixed Points: Fixed stop loss with user-defined points.
Take Profit (TP):
- Adjustable using a coefficient (TP Coefficient) to maintain a favorable risk/reward ratio.
-
Can be enabled or disabled as needed.
Risk Management:
- Multiple modes: fixed lot, % of balance, % of equity, free margin, or credit.
-
Equity drawdown protection to limit losses and safeguard the account.
Trailing Stop (Optional):
- Dynamically moves the stop loss as trades go into profit, locking in gains.
News Filter:
- Blocks new entries before and after high-impact news for safer trading
Additional Conditions:
- Limit number of open positions.
-
Spread and margin filters.
This EA’s closing system combines flexibility (different SL/TP methods), protection (risk control & drawdown limits), and dynamic adaptability (trailing stop, news filter), making it suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and grid-based strategies.
How to Use
-
Attach the EA to a FOREX chart.
-
Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.
-
Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.
-
Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.