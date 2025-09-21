GOLD Dahab

5

An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities.

Special launch offer – limited time only.

A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive.
Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next price increase is triggered.
This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies.

The previous price was 149, and the next price will be 249

Artificial Intelligence Integration:

At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patterns in gold price data. The system continuously processes historical and live XAU/USD price feeds to identify potential entry and exit points with a calculated, data-driven approach.

Adaptive Strategy:
Unlike static rule-based systems, this EA evolves with the market. It uses a flexible decision-making framework that adjusts to gold’s unique volatility, trend strength, and market behavior.


No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

Key Features  :

     Stop Loss (SL):

  • Swing: Based on recent highs/lows (support & resistance).                                                                                                                                                

  • Average Range: Set according to the average market range.

  • Max Range: Places SL at the maximum defined price range.

  • Fixed Points: Fixed stop loss with user-defined points.

     Take Profit (TP):

  • Adjustable using a coefficient (TP Coefficient) to maintain a favorable risk/reward ratio.

  • Can be enabled or disabled as needed.

     Risk Management:

  • Multiple modes: fixed lot, % of balance, % of equity, free margin, or credit.

  • Equity drawdown protection to limit losses and safeguard the account.

     Trailing Stop (Optional):

  • Dynamically moves the stop loss as trades go into profit, locking in gains.

     News Filter:

  • Blocks new entries before and after high-impact news for safer trading

   Additional Conditions:

  • Limit number of open positions.

  • Spread and margin filters.

In summary:
This EA’s closing system combines flexibility (different SL/TP methods), protection (risk control & drawdown limits), and dynamic adaptability (trailing stop, news filter), making it suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and grid-based strategies.

     

    


 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a Gold chart.

  2. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.

  3. Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.

  4. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.



İncelemeler 1
raja5655
762
raja5655 2025.09.23 23:40 
 

I tested this expert from several aspects, as I tested all currencies linked to gold, because the general movement is close to each other, and its performance is excellent. This is evidence that the developer did not tamper with the test, and the author is very cooperative.

