Quantum Edge EA MT5

Systematic long-only engine that builds into strength. Adaptive step (ATR/points/percent), add-only-in-profit pyramiding, near-entry TPs for frequent skims, and a basket trail to secure runs. Includes spread/time filters, RSI gate, volatility brake, margin/exposure guards, and auto-fix for missing TPs.

What it does

  • Opens first long when spread ok, inside trading window, RSI not overbought

  • Adds only above highest entry, step scales with volatility or fixed rules

  • Each layer gets a small, near-entry TP to realize profit quickly

  • Basket target trails from peak floating profit and exits on pullback

  • Freeze on drawdown, optional partial de-risk (close top winners), hard stopout guard

Best for

  • Indices, stocks CFDs, majors, metals, crypto (broker permitting)

  • M15 recommended; day session trading with consistent spreads

  • Traders who prefer no averaging-down and frequent realized profits

Quick start

  • Timeframe M15

  • Risk: start with FixedLots (modest) + AddRiskDecay

  • Step: ATR mode (ATR_Base_Mult ~1.20, Add_Step_R ~0.75)

  • TP: TP_UseFracOfStep = true (TP_FracOfStep ~0.20)

  • Basket: UseBasketTP = true, TrailEquityPct ~0.25

  • Safety: FreezeOnDDPct ~4, UnfreezeDDPct ~2, MinMarginLevelPct ~500, HardSO guard on

  • Broker hygiene: set MaxSpreadPoints and use a clear server-time window

Key features (short)

  • Sizing modes: Fixed / USD / %; per-layer lot decay

  • Contract / notional guards; exposure cap; margin level gate

  • Step engine: ATR / points / percent; ATR volatility brake

  • RSI overbought gate with hysteresis; can block adds too

  • Basket TP with trailing; partial de-risk on DD; auto TP reattach

  • Re-open delay after exits; debug prints for transparency

Notes

  • No martingale down. Adds only when price advances.

  • Validate contract sizes / tick values with your broker (or use ContractOverride).

  • VPS recommended. Test on demo, then adapt step/decay/basket to your risk budget.

Parameters (essentials)

  • Risk: RiskMode, RiskPct, RiskUSD, FixedLots, AddRiskDecay

  • Step: StepMode, ATR_Period, ATR_Base_Mult, Add_Step_R, StepPoints, StepPercent

  • TP: TP_UseFracOfStep, TP_FracOfStep (or TPMode + TP_R_Multiple/Points/Percent)

  • Basket/Safety: BasketTP_USD, TrailEquityPct, FreezeOnDDPct, UnfreezeDDPct,
    CloseTopN_OnDD, ClosePartialFrac, MaxExposureUSD, MinMarginLevelPct, HardSO guard

  • Filters: MaxSpreadPoints, MaxSlippagePoints, UseTimeWindow (start/end), RSI filter

  • Extras: ATR volatility brake (trigger %, factor), AutoFixMissingTP, ReOpenDelayBars

Testing

  • Strategy Tester on M15, “Every tick”

  • Start with defaults + FixedLots, then tune step spacing and basket trail per symbol

Platform

  • MT5 (hedging) • Any symbol allowed by your broker’s conditions


