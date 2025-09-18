Quantum Edge EA MT5

Systematic long-only engine that builds into strength. Adaptive step (ATR/points/percent), add-only-in-profit pyramiding, near-entry TPs for frequent skims, and a basket trail to secure runs. Includes spread/time filters, RSI gate, volatility brake, margin/exposure guards, and auto-fix for missing TPs.

What it does

Opens first long when spread ok, inside trading window, RSI not overbought

Adds only above highest entry, step scales with volatility or fixed rules

Each layer gets a small, near-entry TP to realize profit quickly

Basket target trails from peak floating profit and exits on pullback

Freeze on drawdown, optional partial de-risk (close top winners), hard stopout guard

Best for

Indices, stocks CFDs, majors, metals, crypto (broker permitting)

M15 recommended; day session trading with consistent spreads

Traders who prefer no averaging-down and frequent realized profits

Quick start

Timeframe M15

Risk: start with FixedLots (modest) + AddRiskDecay

Step: ATR mode (ATR_Base_Mult ~1.20, Add_Step_R ~0.75)

TP: TP_UseFracOfStep = true (TP_FracOfStep ~0.20)

Basket: UseBasketTP = true, TrailEquityPct ~0.25

Safety: FreezeOnDDPct ~4, UnfreezeDDPct ~2, MinMarginLevelPct ~500, HardSO guard on

Broker hygiene: set MaxSpreadPoints and use a clear server-time window

Key features (short)

Sizing modes: Fixed / USD / %; per-layer lot decay

Contract / notional guards; exposure cap; margin level gate

Step engine: ATR / points / percent; ATR volatility brake

RSI overbought gate with hysteresis; can block adds too

Basket TP with trailing; partial de-risk on DD; auto TP reattach

Re-open delay after exits; debug prints for transparency

Notes

No martingale down. Adds only when price advances.

Validate contract sizes / tick values with your broker (or use ContractOverride).

VPS recommended. Test on demo, then adapt step/decay/basket to your risk budget.

Parameters (essentials)

Risk: RiskMode, RiskPct, RiskUSD, FixedLots, AddRiskDecay

Step: StepMode, ATR_Period, ATR_Base_Mult, Add_Step_R, StepPoints, StepPercent

TP: TP_UseFracOfStep, TP_FracOfStep (or TPMode + TP_R_Multiple/Points/Percent)

Basket/Safety: BasketTP_USD, TrailEquityPct, FreezeOnDDPct, UnfreezeDDPct,

CloseTopN_OnDD, ClosePartialFrac, MaxExposureUSD, MinMarginLevelPct, HardSO guard

Filters: MaxSpreadPoints, MaxSlippagePoints, UseTimeWindow (start/end), RSI filter

Extras: ATR volatility brake (trigger %, factor), AutoFixMissingTP, ReOpenDelayBars

Testing

Strategy Tester on M15, “Every tick”

Start with defaults + FixedLots, then tune step spacing and basket trail per symbol

Platform