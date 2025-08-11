Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action EA

Automated trading strategy combining Engulfing and Pin Bar candlestick patterns with dynamic risk management. Built for traders who love price action but want automation.

The Engulfing & Pin Bar EA is a fully automated trading system based on two of the most reliable candlestick patterns in price action trading — the Engulfing and the Pin Bar.
It combines multi-timeframe confirmation, dynamic risk management, and advanced trade filters to deliver consistent trading opportunities in trending and ranging markets.



Live Signals 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My

👉 Recommended Set Files & Installation Guide:  

[Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action EA – Set Files & Guide] https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763931

Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action EA Recommended Set Files & Installation Guide - Analytics & Forecasts - 18 August 2025 - Traders' Blogs

Features:

  • Trades only high-probability price action setups (Engulfing & Pin Bar).

  • Multi-timeframe filtering for trend confirmation.

  • Customizable risk management — fixed lot or % balance.

  • Built-in trailing stop & break-even logic.

  • Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries.

  • Works on all major pairs, optimized for XAUUSD.

  • News filter ready (optional).

Inputs:

  • LotSize / RiskPercent — Choose fixed lot or dynamic risk.

  • StopLoss / TakeProfit — Manual or auto-calculated by ATR.

  • TimeFilters — Limit trading hours.

  • UseHigherTimeframeFilter — Trend confirmation from a bigger timeframe.

  • TrailingStop & BreakEven — Optional capital protection.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Risk: 1–2% per trade

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Note- For XAUUSD set Files drop me message.

Performance

  • ✅ Backtested on Gold: $1,000 → $5,000 in 6 months (default settings).

  • ✅ Win rate: ~65–75% depending on symbol and timeframe.

  • ✅ Low drawdown and steady equity curve.

(Past results do not guarantee future performance. Always test on demo before using live.)

Why Choose This EA?

Unlike many EAs that over-optimize for one market condition, the Engulfing & Pin Bar EA focuses on core price action logic that has worked for decades.
It’s simple, reliable, and designed for traders who value long-term consistency over “get rich quick” promises.


