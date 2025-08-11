Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action EA
- Arvind Verma
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Güncellendi: 11 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Automated trading strategy combining Engulfing and Pin Bar candlestick patterns with dynamic risk management. Built for traders who love price action but want automation.
It combines multi-timeframe confirmation, dynamic risk management, and advanced trade filters to deliver consistent trading opportunities in trending and ranging markets.
Live Signals 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My
👉 Recommended Set Files & Installation Guide:
[Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action EA – Set Files & Guide] https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763931Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action EA Recommended Set Files & Installation Guide - Analytics & Forecasts - 18 August 2025 - Traders' Blogs
Features:
Trades only high-probability price action setups (Engulfing & Pin Bar).
Multi-timeframe filtering for trend confirmation.
Customizable risk management — fixed lot or % balance.
Built-in trailing stop & break-even logic.
Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries.
Works on all major pairs, optimized for XAUUSD.
News filter ready (optional).
Inputs:
LotSize / RiskPercent — Choose fixed lot or dynamic risk.
StopLoss / TakeProfit — Manual or auto-calculated by ATR.
TimeFilters — Limit trading hours.
UseHigherTimeframeFilter — Trend confirmation from a bigger timeframe.
TrailingStop & BreakEven — Optional capital protection.
Recommended Settings:
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Risk: 1–2% per trade
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Note- For XAUUSD set Files drop me message.
Performance
✅ Backtested on Gold: $1,000 → $5,000 in 6 months (default settings).
✅ Win rate: ~65–75% depending on symbol and timeframe.
✅ Low drawdown and steady equity curve.
(Past results do not guarantee future performance. Always test on demo before using live.)
Why Choose This EA?
Unlike many EAs that over-optimize for one market condition, the Engulfing & Pin Bar EA focuses on core price action logic that has worked for decades.
It’s simple, reliable, and designed for traders who value long-term consistency over “get rich quick” promises.