Turbo Gold EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Prachya Tipsuk
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
In summary: This EA combines the accuracy of Moving Average Cross with the flexibility of Grid Strategy, creating a trading system that is safe, stable, and truly profitable.
🚀 EA Trading Bot – MA Cross + Grid
An automated trading system combining the precision of Moving Average Crossover with the power of Grid Strategy
✅ Consistent profits
✅ Ultra-low risk
✅ Fully automated 24/7
✨ Perfect for both beginners and pros
***Backtest*** JAN - AUG 2025
|Initial Deposit:
|100.00
|Leverage:
|1:1000
TF : 15M
Lots : 0.05