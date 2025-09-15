Turbo Gold EA
- Experts
- Prachya Tipsuk
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
EA Trading Bot – Moving Average Cross + Grid Strategy
This EA is designed for gold and forex trading with a powerful combination of Moving Average Crossover for precise entry signals and Grid Trading for consistent profit-taking and position management.
Its main strength lies in delivering high profitability while keeping risk extremely low, thanks to its intelligent AI-based capital and profit management system.
Key Benefits:
Capture high profits from market movements
Reduce risk from price volatility through Grid mechanism
Fully automated trading 24/7 without manual monitoring
Suitable for both beginners and professional traders
In summary: This EA combines the accuracy of Moving Average Cross with the flexibility of Grid Strategy, creating a trading system that is safe, stable, and truly profitable.
🚀 EA Trading Bot – MA Cross + Grid
An automated trading system combining the precision of Moving Average Crossover with the power of Grid Strategy
✅ Consistent profits
✅ Ultra-low risk
✅ Fully automated 24/7
✨ Perfect for both beginners and pros
***Backtest*** JAN - AUG 2025
|Initial Deposit:
|100.00
|Leverage:
|1:1000
TF : 15M
Lots : 0.05