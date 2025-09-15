Turbo Gold EA

EA Trading Bot – Moving Average Cross + Grid Strategy

This EA is designed for gold and forex trading with a powerful combination of Moving Average Crossover for precise entry signals and Grid Trading for consistent profit-taking and position management.

Its main strength lies in delivering high profitability while keeping risk extremely low, thanks to its intelligent AI-based capital and profit management system.

Key Benefits:

Capture high profits from market movements

Reduce risk from price volatility through Grid mechanism

Fully automated trading 24/7 without manual monitoring

Suitable for both beginners and professional traders

In summary: This EA combines the accuracy of Moving Average Cross with the flexibility of Grid Strategy, creating a trading system that is safe, stable, and truly profitable.

🚀 EA Trading Bot – MA Cross + Grid

An automated trading system combining the precision of Moving Average Crossover with the power of Grid Strategy

✅ Consistent profits

✅ Ultra-low risk

✅ Fully automated 24/7

✨ Perfect for both beginners and pros

***Backtest*** JAN - AUG 2025

Initial Deposit: 100.00
Leverage: 1:1000

                 TF : 15M

               Lots : 0.05


