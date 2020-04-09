Overview

VANIGAN GOLD PRO MT4 - Professional Summary

Advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor combining multi-timeframe technical analysis with comprehensive risk management for professional forex and commodity trading.

Key Features

✅ Smart Trading: EMA + RSI + Bollinger Bands signal generation

✅ Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing with margin protection

✅ Account Safety: Multi-layered protection with drawdown limits

✅ Professional Tools: News filter, session control, trailing stops

✅ Error-Free: Zero compilation warnings, robust error handling

✅ Universal: Compatible with all MT4 brokers and instruments

Technical Highlights

• Multi-timeframe confluence analysis

• Pre-trade margin validation (prevents Error 134)

• Intelligent lot sizing based on account risk

• Break-even and trailing stop management

• Session-based trading with news avoidance

• Comprehensive logging and error recovery

Professional Applications

• Live trading on major forex pairs and commodities

• Portfolio diversification across multiple instruments

• Risk management training and education

• Institutional fund management automation

Target Markets

SUITABLE FOR, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and other major instruments across M5-H4 timeframes.

Version 1.01 - Production ready for professional deployment.

TEST WITH PAPER TRADING AND ANALYZE PARAMETERS AND TRADE IN REAL

- ++++ HAPPY PROFITABLE TRADING ++++++++

