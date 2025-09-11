HedgeGrid Adaptive

Brief Description

Professional trading expert advisor utilizing an innovative adaptive grid strategy with intelligent hedging. The system automatically adapts to market conditions and ensures stable trading on any currency pairs and timeframes.

Key Features

 Adaptive Hedging

  • Intelligent counter-position system
  • Automatic hedge addition when reaching specified level count
  • Customizable hedge size and step parameters

 Flexible Grid System

  • Customizable grid step in points
  • Progressive lot size increase at each level
  • Maximum level count with overtrading protection

 Multi-Level Protection

  • Maximum drawdown control in percentage
  • Minimum profit level for position closure
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Symbol trading mode verification

 Operating Modes

  • Automatic Mode: Continuous operation with new cycles
  • One-Time Mode: Single strategy execution
  • Customizable pause between cycles

 Recovery After Failures

  • Automatic state recovery after reconnection
  • Analysis of existing positions and work continuation
  • Cycle information preservation in position comments

Main Parameters

Trading Settings

  • InitialLot (0.01) - Initial lot size
  • GridStep (280) - Grid step in points
  • LotIncrement (0.01) - Lot increment per level
  • MaxLevels (30) - Maximum number of levels
  • MinProfitClose (40.0) - Minimum profit for closure ($)

Risk Management

  • MaxDrawdownPercent (45.0) - Maximum drawdown (%)
  • MaxSpreadPoints (30) - Maximum spread in points

Adaptive Hedging

  • UseAdaptiveHedge (true) - Enable adaptive hedge
  • HedgeEveryLevels (4) - Add hedge every N levels
  • HedgeStartLot (0.02) - Initial hedge lot size
  • HedgeIncrement (0.02) - Hedge lot increment

Technical Specifications

Compatibility

  •  All currency pairs (Major, Minor, Exotic)
  •  Metals and indices
  •  Any timeframes
  •  4-digit and 5-digit quotes
  •  ECN/STP brokers

System Requirements

  • MT5 build 2600+
  • VPS recommended for stable operation
  • Minimum deposit: from $1000
  • Recommended leverage: 1:200 and higher

Advantages

 Performance

  • High efficiency in trending and sideways markets
  • Stable results regardless of market conditions
  • Optimized code for fast execution

 Ease of Use

  • Intuitive parameters
  • Detailed setup documentation
  • Ready-made sets for different trading styles

 Reliability

  • Built-in error control system
  • Protection against emergency situations
  • Automatic work recovery

 Innovation

  • Unique adaptive hedging algorithm
  • Intelligent position management
  • Advanced market analysis system

Usage Recommendations

For Beginners

  • Use recommended settings
  • Start with demo account
  • Test on small deposits

For Experienced Traders

  • Customize parameters for your trading style
  • Use as part of strategy portfolio
  • Optimize for specific instruments


    Warning: Trading in financial markets involves risks.
    Thorough demo account testing is recommended before using real funds.
    Past results do not guarantee future profitability.





































