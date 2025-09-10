LSM Regression Filter Cross MA

Description of the "Least Squares Method Regression Filter Cross SMA/LWMA" indicator

Overview:

An innovative trading indicator that combines three different types of signals based on moving averages and linear regression. An ideal solution for traders looking for a multi-level system of confirmation for trading signals.

Key features

Three types of signals: fast (SMA/LWMA), slow (regression), and filtered

Smart filtering: filtering out false signals against the trend

Flexible customization: individual control of the visibility of each type of signal

Alert system: sound, text, and push notifications

Adaptive display: signal arrows with dynamic padding based on ATR

Advantages

Multi-factor analysis on a single chart

Reduced number of false signals

Fine-tuning options for any trading style

Professional visualization of various types of signals

Cross-platform compatibility with MetaTrader 4

Customization options

Fast SMA and slow LWMA periods

Regression line period

Signal display control

Alert and notification settings

The indicator is especially effective on H1 and higher timeframes, providing high-quality signals for medium-term and long-term trading.

 Developed for MetaTrader 4

Author: @ypa071

