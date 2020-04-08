LSM Regression Filter Cross MA
- Indicatori
- Petr Iarlykov
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Description of the "Least Squares Method Regression Filter Cross SMA/LWMA" indicator
Overview:
An innovative trading indicator that combines three different types of signals based on moving averages and linear regression. An ideal solution for traders looking for a multi-level system of confirmation for trading signals.
Key features
Three types of signals: fast (SMA/LWMA), slow (regression), and filtered
Smart filtering: filtering out false signals against the trend
Flexible customization: individual control of the visibility of each type of signal
Alert system: sound, text, and push notifications
Adaptive display: signal arrows with dynamic padding based on ATR
Advantages
Multi-factor analysis on a single chart
Reduced number of false signals
Fine-tuning options for any trading style
Professional visualization of various types of signals
Cross-platform compatibility with MetaTrader 4
Customization options
Fast SMA and slow LWMA periods
Regression line period
Signal display control
Alert and notification settings
The indicator is especially effective on H1 and higher timeframes, providing high-quality signals for medium-term and long-term trading.
Developed for MetaTrader 4
Author: @ypa071